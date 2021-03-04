Heilind Asia Pacific Expanded the Product Line with Pomona Electronics

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., announced an expanded inventory of electronic components and solutions from Pomona Electronics, the go-to supplier for bench engineers and technicians, field technicians, and product designers who need reliable cables, connectors, and adapters for everything from the latest electronics to legacy devices.

Pomona Electronics was founded in 1951 in Pomona, California (USA). Now Pomona has a broad line of connection and test accessories for applications ranging from engineering research to test labs, field service, and plant maintenance. Pomona test accessories includes banana plugs and jacks, coaxial cable assemblies, patch cords, oscilloscope probes, DMM test lead kits and accessories, IC test clips, aluminum boxes, RF connectors, XLR connectors, and RF cable assembly products. Heilind Asia Pacific will focus on the interconnect and cable products of Pomona Electronics.

Heilind Asia Pacific’s Senior Regional Product Marketing Manager, Forlers Zhang said, “With Pomona Electronics, Heilind Asia Pacific distributes quality interconnect and cable solutions. We are delighted to form partnership with Pomona Electronics and continue to bring great value to the market.”

The relationship between Pomona Electronics and Heilind Asia Pacific will be long and successful, also covering Asia Pacific. Heilind Asia Pacific supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and Asia Pacific including India.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 24 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, LinkedIn, Weibo and Twitter.

About Pomona Electronics:

Since 1951, Pomona Electronics has been the go-to supplier for bench engineers and technicians, field technicians, and product designers who need reliable cables, connectors, and adapters for everything from the latest electronics to legacy devices. The company’s innovative design and high-quality manufacturing provide engineers and technicians with tools that keep pace with constantly changing technologies and comply with both CSA and IEC61010 safety standards.

From tiny probes to cutting-edge voice-activated automotive systems and micro grabber test clips to verify sound systems that support the biggest names in music, Pomona Electronics has connectors and cable assemblies for the entire spectrum of electronics application. That’s why Pomona is the choice of engineers and technicians for reliable, state-of-the-art products that make their jobs easier.

Pomona Website：https://www.pomonaelectronics.com/