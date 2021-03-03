Birchbox and Stasher Collaborate and Invest to Spotlight Sustainability

EMERYVILLE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Stasher, the platinum silicone alternative to single-use plastic bags, and Birchbox, a subscription service and online shop that makes it easy for beauty casual consumers to find beauty products they love, announced they are collaborating to transform Birchbox’s monthly delivery packaging in the month of April.

The April Birchbox experience will arrive in a reusable Stasher bag, arguably the most useful bag to have ever lived, in place of the traditional box. April beauty products are also sustainably-minded and include Magnitone Wipe Out! Eco Friendly Makeup Remover Pads, Vitamasques Hydrate Blue Agave Sustainable Sheet Mask, Comfort Zone Remedy Cream to Oil Cleanser, and Grace & Stella Rose Water Spray.

“At Birchbox, we believe in our power to build the world we want to live in, and that starts with taking care of our planet,” said Katia Beauchamp, ceo and founder of Birchbox. “We’re on a mission to make beauty simple for our customers, and we’re thrilled to partner with Stasher so we can make it easy for subscribers to incorporate sustainability into their lives, too.”

In 2016, Birchbox changed its packaging to be more sustainable; it is 100% recyclable and biodegradable, made with recyclable materials, and designed to produce almost zero waste. This partnership with Stasher is the next step in Birchbox’s journey to make an impact when it comes to recycling, reusing and reducing waste.

Stasher bags are endlessly reusable and have already prevented more than one billion single-use plastic bags from ending up in our waste streams. They are the first-ever platinum silicone bag with a patented Pinch-Loc™ seal, perfect for beauty essentials, food, and anything else that needs saving. This Earth Day-inspired collaboration will provide Birchbox’s community with a planet-friendly alternative to single-use plastic.

“We are thrilled to partner with Birchbox to provide a reusable solution to help subscribers save what matters,” said Shannon Morgan Stearns, vice president of marketing at Stasher. “We are excited to share our mission with a new audience and provide an easy-to-use alternative to single-use plastic.”

Birchbox has always considered its environmental impact, using post consumer waste packaging, carbon offsetting, and helping consumers find products they know they’ll use to eliminate waste from full-size products. But they believe there is more to do. Birchbox’s partnership with Stasher is a pillar in their bolder commitment to sustainability. The company is making plans to divert waste from landfills, including their commitment that by 2025, 80+% of everything they produce will be recyclable.

“We’re partnering with experts every step of the way, working with brands like Stasher that are leading the eco-conscious space. We’re excited about the sustainably-minded changes that are underway for us,” said Beauchamp.

