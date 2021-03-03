Boosted Commerce Shapes The Future Of Global Public Goods With Publicly Traded Sustainable Foods Company In Asia

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boosted Commerce, a global consumer products platform that acquires, launches, and grows third-party sellers on Shopify and Amazon, today announced a joint venture with NR Instant Produce Public company limited or (NRF). Together with NRF, Boosted’s distribution platform for Amazon sellers has increased to 30 countries, further accelerating the growth potential of the beloved consumer brands it acquires. In conjunction with the partnership, Boosted's total available capital has reached $112M.

Boosted’s co-founders have a proven track record of building retail brands from zero to north of 5,000 employees, 350 stores globally and $500 million in revenue. With deep roots and partnerships in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Amazon sellers that are acquired by the Boosted team will have instant access to a global supply chain and distribution network.

“Our partnership with NRF will allow us to further brands in the “better-for-you living” category, an area we believe that can lead to real change in our environment, bodies and mind,” said Keith Richman, Co-Founder of Boosted Commerce. “I’m personally passionate about consumer healthcare products, from supplements and immunity shots to non-toxic grooming products for men. We want to create distribution partnerships so that everyone can access healthier and sustainably-friendly products.”

Boosted is committed to ensuring premier e-commerce brands reach their true potential. From the initial stages, the team provides hands-on experience to each business they acquire. Their goal is to dramatically increase the value of these already profitable businesses while allowing sellers to reap the fruit of their endeavors with an immediate payout.

“Food is not only relevant to our consumer’s health, but also to the health of the planet since food production is responsible for one-quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions,” said Dan Pathomvanich, CEO of NR Instant Produce, Thailand’s first carbon-neutral certified food distributor, added on the joint venture. “One of our goals for 2021 was to identify emerging brands that not only were beloved by consumers but were also able to help us drive real change for both the individual and the planet. As part of our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we want to expand our global footprint responsibly. The Boosted team is acquiring the most innovative companies and has the focus, experience and morals to create necessary change in this space. We believe that our distribution platform can help accelerate the growth of those companies,” he said.

“By partnering with the most sustainable supply chain in the industry, we can accelerate the growth of consumer products focused on environmental sustainability, health and food systems,” said Charlie Chanaratsopon, co-founder of Boosted Commerce. “NRF has its own signature brands, private-label products and manufacturers. We hope to bring their experience of producing high-quality and sustainable food products to the companies we acquire,” he said.

NR Instant Produce is a leading South-East Asian food manufacturer and distributor based in Thailand. The company has developed from a small factory into a global food manufacturer with factories in Asia as well as Europe with the single-minded strategy to produce high-quality and sustainable food products. The firm has created five brands with a total of 2,000+ SKUs distributed to over 30 countries.

About Boosted Commerce

Boosted is the world’s largest consumer products distribution platform that buys, grows and invests in third-party sellers on Shopify and Amazon. Boosted buys these e-commerce businesses in less than 45 days and helps them to scale globally. Led by a team of dedicated entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Boosted onboards, optimizes, and operates a suite of brands in niche consumer markets. Investors include Torch Capital; Crosscut Ventures; Spencer Rascoff, entrepreneur and co-founder of Zillow and Hotwire; Elie Seidman, former CEO of Tinder; Tucker Kain, President of Los Angeles Dodgers; Ken Ramberg, founder of Goodpods; Scott Hendrickson, co-founder and partner, Permian Investment Partners; Thomas O. Staggs, former Chief Operating Officer of The Walt Disney Company; Marc Mezvinksy, managing director TPG; and David Farahi, Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. For more information, visit https://boostedcommerce.com/.

About NR Instant Produce (NRF)

NR Instant Produce PCL is a leading global manufacturer of sustainably produced foods focused on Ethnic, Plant-based and Functional foods. NRF is a company that is not only conducting its businesses for profit but also places great importance on a sustainable supply chain, from the procurement process to production, storage, logistics and distribution. Since 1991, NRF has grown from a leading producer of ethnic foods based in Thailand into a global platform focused on producing the future of food. NRF is building state-of-the-art facilities in key geographies around the world to produce food that will support a world of 10,000,000,000 by 2050. As Thailand's first purpose-driven company to go public on the stock exchange of Thailand, NRFs primary purpose is food system transformation for a more inclusive and sustainable world. For more information, visit https://www.nrinstant.com/.