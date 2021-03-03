WoHo and Transsolar Announce Collaboration to Harmonize Climate and Comfort in Building Design and Construction

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WoHo (World Home), a technology company that transforms the way spaces are conceived and created, today announced it is working in partnership with Transsolar, an international climate engineering firm that creates climate-responsive built environments. The two companies are collaborating to ensure critical climate principles are applied to the development and manufacturing of WoHo’s foundational low-to-high rise construction components, to meet and exceed sustainability standards.

WoHo’s systems, which are made up of a series of discrete products, can be scaled and configured to span residential and commercial buildings such as multifamily housing, hotels, dormitories, labs and offices. The components are intelligently designed and engineered, and efficiently fabricated and assembled, enabling unprecedented transparency and predictability in the construction and operation of WoHo buildings. WoHo’s systems also deliver flexibility that translates into the customization of each project.

As a specialist in climate and comfort engineering, Transsolar, with the lead of its CEO, Matthias Schuler, will contribute to the integral design approach of WoHo's products and projects with a special focus on the optimization of energy flows and the integration of passive strategies. Through state-of-the-art computer-aided design tools for thermal building simulation, daylight calculation and airflow assessment, WoHo’s systems will deliver highly responsive environments that minimize energy consumption and maximize comfort.

“The construction industry is responsible in large part for the carbon footprint of buildings and users. WoHo is looking at sustainability from all possible angles, from material selection and sourcing to the ultimate design of every component, system and space. We are already making informed decisions that will have a huge impact in the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of WoHo's buildings and factories, both short and long term,” said Debora Mesa Molina, co-founder and president of WoHo. “Matthias and his team are exceptional companions, as we set the stage for achieving our very ambitious climate goals. Transsolar's inventiveness and competence are a great fit for WoHo.”

Leveraging climate engineering in the early stages of designing a structure means the building physics can be adapted to control environmental pollution, conform to energy requirements, and lower costs across the life cycle of the development.

“WoHo’s design and construction mean that having a low carbon footprint does not have to negatively impact affordability or architectural quality,” said Matthias Schuler, founder of Transsolar and Adjunct Professor of Environmental Technology at Harvard University Graduate School of Design. “Its modular approach holds great promise to integrate alternative heating and cooling systems, meet regulatory compliance, as well as be scaled and constructed to address climate challenges.”

WoHo recently announced a collaboration with Arup Engineering to ensure the code compliance and constructability of the high quality structural and MEP systems designed into its building components. The company has finalized the prototyping stage of its Suite System and is currently preparing to develop its first projects in the US and Europe.

About WoHo

WoHo (World Home) is transforming the way spaces are conceived and created, enabling a new way to build. WoHo systems construct low-to-high-rise structures with unprecedented quality, precision and efficiency. By integrating design, manufacturing and assembly, our system allows for quality and collaboration at scale, with maximum efficiency. Find WoHo online at: http://woho.us/

About Transsolar

Transsolar is an international climate engineering firm determined to create exceptional, highly comfortable indoor and outdoor spaces with a positive environmental impact. The firm believes that the very measures taken to create remarkable architecture can simultaneously enhance human experience and minimize resource use. To Transsolar, sustainability is not separate from design, but an indispensable component that enhances the experience of the built environment. To learn more, visit Transsolar at: www.transsolar.com