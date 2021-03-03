Distributed Solar Development Secures $150M in Revolver Financing from Rabobank to Support Solar Projects Through 2022

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distributed Solar Development (DSD) announced today it has secured a two-year, $150 million construction revolver with Rabobank, a global food and agribusiness bank and leader in sustainability-oriented banking, to finance its expanding pipeline of distributed generation solar projects in the commercial and industrial (C&I) market.

The flexible structure of the Rabobank construction revolver aligns strongly with the $300M debt facility that DSD closed with Credit Suisse in late January.

“This construction revolver provides a flexible back leverage solution that will enable us to continue scaling as we work to become an industry hub for the C&I market,” says Greg Fabso, CFO at DSD. “Our expertise and experience enable a true one-stop solution for origination, development, financing, and management.”

The revolver incorporates multiple tax equity partnerships and will deliver capital throughout DSD’s business cycle, including an equipment supply sub-limit.

“Rabobank was delighted to arrange and structure this facility for the DSD team,” says Claus Hertel, Managing Director, Project Finance at Rabobank. “Distributed generation in the C&I space is becoming increasingly relevant and we are thrilled to support a leading developer with strong U.S. growth ambitions.”

About Distributed Solar Development

Distributed Solar Development (DSD) is transforming the way organizations harness clean energy. With unparalleled capabilities including development, structured financing, project acquisition and long-term asset ownership, DSD creates significant value for our commercial, industrial and municipal customers and partners. Backed by world-leading financial partners like BlackRock Real Assets and rooted in our founding at GE with a 120+ year legacy of innovation, our team brings a distinct combination of ingenuity, rigor, and accountability to every project we manage, acquire, own and maintain. To learn more, visit dsdrenewables.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Rabobank Group

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing, and real estate services in 38 countries worldwide. Founded over a century ago, Rabobank today is one of the world’s largest banks with over $765 billion in assets. In the Americas, Rabobank is a premier bank to the food and agriculture industry, as well as a leading project financier of solar, wind, bioenergy, and energy infrastructure projects, providing in-depth knowledge and expertise as well as full arranging, underwriting and syndication capabilities. Rabobank has financed more than 6GW of renewable energy projects to date and is dedicated to supporting the financing of the energy transition and new clean technologies. Additional information is available on our website or on our social media platforms, including Twitter and LinkedIn.