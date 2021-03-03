SoftServe Joins NVIDIA Partner Network Service Delivery Program

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Service Delivery Program as a Preferred Professional Services Partner. As a member of the Service Delivery Partner - Professional Services (SDP-PS) program, SoftServe can access the deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) areas of NVIDIA products and solutions.

The NPN is a multi-tiered program that offers rich benefits to partners who develop deep expertise in NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing, grow profitable revenue, acquire new customers, and drive greater account penetration with existing customers. As a Preferred Partner, SoftServe can access exclusive technical enablement resources, including training tools, products and technology, and referral incentives.

“Joining the NPN Service Delivery Program allows us to pair our ML, deep learning, and edge AI expertise with NVIDIA GPUs and frameworks to accelerate customers’ digital transformation using AI solutions,” said Iurii Milovanov, Director of AI and Data Science at SoftServe. “By joining the NPN, we can develop state-of-the-art solutions that deliver impactful business results for enterprises.”

“SoftServe brings a solid AI track record to the NVIDIA network of valued partners with a long history of expertise in NVIDIA technologies,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice-President Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “Joining the NPN enables SoftServe to accelerate their mission to offer enterprises highly scalable, AI-enabled solutions.”

SoftServe uses AI and ML to build data-driven products and solutions to solve complex business challenges and help clients transform their organizations to achieve true operational efficiency while unlocking the insights necessary to power innovation. For more information about SoftServe’s wide array of service offerings, please visit www.softserveinc.com.

