Enexor to Convert U.S. Navy Organic Waste Into Energy

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enexor BioEnergy, LLC, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), on behalf of the U.S. Navy, to help solve the U.S. military’s enduring need to divert organic and plastic waste away from landfills and convert into clean, on-site renewable energy.

As part of this contract, Enexor will demonstrate how it can successfully convert representative waste streams, covering all naval installations and vessels, into clean power and thermal energy. The energy will be used to power Enexor’s manufacturing facility in Franklin with the ultimate goal of then deploying Enexor’s system to U.S. Navy facilities around the world.

“We are honored to help the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense reach their energy resiliency and organic waste diversion goals,” Enexor CEO Lee Jestings said. “Our Bio-CHP systems are modular and can easily be transported by ships, trucks and cargo planes to be rapidly deployed anywhere in the world. The systems will improve energy resiliency while improving the environment in the communities where our servicemembers live.”

Enexor manufactures an on-site, renewable energy solution to help solve the world’s organic and plastic waste problems. The company’s patented Bio-CHP system converts almost any organic, plastic or biomass waste, in any combination, into affordable, renewable power and thermal energy.

Partnering with the U.S. military is an extension of Enexor’s global rollout strategy – placing its renewable energy solutions in the geographies where they are needed most. Enclosed within a 20-foot custom shipping container, Enexor’s Bio-CHP systems are designed to be deployable next to a retail store in the United States, hurricane-exposed areas in the Caribbean or a village in Africa.

From developing countries to island nations, these locations suffer from similar issues of energy poverty and overabundance of organic and plastic waste. By diverting waste and converting it into affordable renewable energy, Enexor creates economic opportunity in the geographies it serves. Enexor’s Energy-as-a-Service business model enables immediate customer cost savings and greater environmental sustainability.

