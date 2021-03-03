Vizient Announces Agreement with the Allegheny Health Network to Offer Group Purchasing and Performance Improvement Solutions

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced an agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) to begin offering its group purchasing contract portfolio to support the Pittsburgh-based health system and its group purchasing organization, starting March 1, 2021.

“We are excited to begin working with AHN to help them lower costs and identify utilization and aggregation opportunities while continuing to offer high quality care,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “By aligning our sourcing, analytics and advisory capabilities, we believe we can help establish a strong foundation for AHN members to reach their goals for reducing costs and improving supply chain performance.”

Alan Wilde, senior vice president of AHN said, “We are excited about our new, long-term relationship with Vizient. The resources and services included in the agreement will enable us to advance the important work we are doing with our members around the clinical alignment of our supply chain. We believe this is an important step toward helping them achieve lower costs and improved efficiencies while continuing to deliver quality care to patients.”

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About the Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women’s health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.