InMobi Joins Prebid.org, Bringing Deep In-App Expertise to Accelerate Collaborative Mobile Initiatives

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMobi is pleased to announce it has joined Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, as a Technology Partner Member. As a firmly established in-app leader in the industry, InMobi will impart strategic counsel and engineering resources to key Prebid initiatives. As further validation of the deep involvement InMobi plans to provide, InMobi will join the following Prebid working groups: Prebid Mobile, Prebid CTV-OTT Taskforce, Video Taskforce, and Identity.

Mobile continues to be an important channel for marketers as consumers spent an average of 4.5 hours a day using mobile devices in 2020, according to eMarketer. Additionally, significant changes to identity are on the horizon and Prebid.org is working on initiatives to ensure the Prebid community is well prepared for the deprecation of mobile identifiers like IDFA.

“InMobi’s experience and influence in the mobile space will be invaluable to the Prebid.org community,” said Tom Levesque, President of Prebid.org. “We appreciate InMobi’s interest in Prebid.org’s mission and look forward to collaborating with them as the programmatic ecosystem evolves and matures.”

Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of approximately 100 members, representing publishers, buyers, exchanges, and technology providers dedicated to promoting fair, transparent, and efficient solutions for programmatic advertising.

“InMobi’s core values revolve around trust and transparency which is something we see echoed in Prebid.org’s actions and were eager to be part of,” said Abhay Singhal, CEO at InMobi. “In just a few short years Prebid.org has built an open-source community that has added value for all sides of the digital advertising industry and improved the way we work with each other. We are excited to contribute knowledge and resources to ensure Prebid.org’s mobile initiatives are effective and widely embraced.”

About InMobi

InMobi drives real connections between brands and consumers by leveraging its technology platforms and exclusive access to mobile intelligence. Its Marketing Cloud creates new paths for brands to understand, identify, engage and acquire connected consumers. As a leading technology company, InMobi has been recognized on both the 2018 and 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 lists and as one of Fast Company’s 2018 World’s Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit inmobi.com.

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.