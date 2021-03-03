New Collaboration Gives Online Teachers a Standard for Improving Successful Outcomes

HERNDON, Va. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard for Success, the industry-leader in teacher evaluation software, and Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education, have entered into a new agreement that will allow online teachers at Stride K12-powered schools, and even school districts to evaluate online teacher performance, competencies, and domains in real-time.

“After a school year like no other, parents, students and districts have worked hard to provide educational solutions for their students.” said Todd Whitlock, CEO and co-founder of Standard for Success. “Our custom tool standardizes the feedback opportunities for teachers and administrators. This aggregates teacher observations for real-time coaching, to celebrate excellence, and to help improve teacher and student growth all in line with our goal to help schools develop better teachers, better students, and a better world.”

The tool is expected to roll-out across all Stride K12-powered schools this school year providing teacher feedback to improve outcomes as students head toward end of year testing.

“We’ll be able to look at teacher feedback in real-time using research-based observations and an evaluation rubric that just doesn’t exist on the market today,” said Jeanna Pignatiello, Chief Academic Officer for Stride, Inc. “We can review data at a teacher level, grade level, by school and by region, all in an effort to provide a pathway to improve the lives of students. We’re excited to work with Standard for Success and roll this out as soon as we can.”

For more information, please visit https://www.standardforsuccess.com/ or https://www.stridelearning.com/.

About Standard for Success

Recently featured in the Inc 5000 list as the 55th fastest growing company in the Education sector, Standard for Success is the award-winning provider of education evaluation and feedback software tools and services. Founded in 2011 by former classroom teachers, SFS is now used by educators in 39 states as well as schools in Canada, Australia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Convenient, easy to use and customizable, Standard for Success is quickly becoming the performance evaluation tool of choice for educators in schools across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.standardforsuccess.com/.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – formerly K12 Inc. – we are reimagining lifelong learning as a rich, deeply personal experience that prepares learners for tomorrow. Since its inception, Stride has been committed to removing barriers that impact academic equity and to providing high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. Providing a solution to the widening skills gap in the workplace and student loan crisis, Stride equips students with real world skills for in-demand jobs with career learning. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.