PAN Communications Selected by Healthcare Analytics Leader Definitive Healthcare to Drive Brand Visibility

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, today announced that it will be the PR agency of record for Definitive Healthcare, a comprehensive and accurate source for data insights and analytics in the healthcare provider and influencer market. Definitive Healthcare’s SaaS platform combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to service nearly 2,500 clients with actionable market analytics and sales intelligence data needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. A leader in the healthcare technology PR space, PAN will leverage its proven expertise and deep industry relationships to amplify Definitive Healthcare’s story and support the brand’s growth goals.

To kick off the partnership, PAN will help elevate Definitive Healthcare’s brand visibility and awareness in the healthcare data and intelligence market, with a focus on the biopharma and medical device verticals. The team will utilize Definitive Healthcare’s extensive data and insights as the basis of a thought leadership and awareness program to move key messaging across a variety of channels through content creation, social amplification and earned media efforts. The partnership will closely align to Definitive Healthcare’s next phase of strategic growth as the company continues to innovate across the sector.

“We looked for a firm that could take our brand to the next level within the healthcare market. We believe the intelligence that our platform offers will enable our customers to make smarter decisions for their go-to-market strategies, thereby getting medications, devices, equipment or other supplies to the people who need them most. This is a largely unknown story and one we are excited to start telling,” says Jan Carlisle, Vice President of Corporate Marketing, Definitive Healthcare. “With a strong reputation across the industry, a team that understands how to leverage media connections and has a creative approach to content, PAN was the perfect selection for us. We look forward to a strong partnership that will increase our share of impact on this exciting growth journey.”

As Definitive Healthcare continues with its expansion plans, PAN is equipped to support the brand’s goals and evolving marketing and PR needs through the firm’s NXT Stage approach. PAN’s healthcare practice lead, Dan Martin, will oversee strategy for the partnership.

“Within our healthcare portfolio we represent brands at different stages of their growth, from Series A to later stage public companies, with a blueprint to sustain and expand awareness objectives,” states Martin. “Our work with Definitive Healthcare aligns perfectly to this as we look to leverage a strategic PR, content and storytelling program to help them articulate their value prop to broader target markets. We will accomplish this by highlighting the power and business impact their data can make and continue to set them apart from competitors.”

ABOUT PAN

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 150 employees internationally. With over 25 years of experience, PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to emerging and late-stage growth strategies through the firms NXT Stage playbook. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. Agency teams are positioned to help brands emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like athenahealth, PointClickCare, Reify Health, Payoneer, GYANT, OneStream, Radial, and Citrix. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm).