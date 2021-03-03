Israel’s Social Security Administration Doubles Customer Service Capability, Enables Remote Work for 700 Agents with Avaya Contact Center Solutions

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has enabled Israel's Social Security Administration to successfully adopt remote work capabilities, expand contact center operations, and double the number of calls handled by its agents with Avaya OneCloud contact center.

Israel's Social Security Administration runs service centers at four locations across the country, which operate seven days a week and provide information in three languages. COVID-19 put the Administration hotline in an unprecedented position, as it needed to rapidly introduce a remote work strategy while managing a dramatic increase in inbound calls of approximately 220,000 inquiries a day.

To manage this surge without compromising customer experience, the agency required a platform that would streamline contact center processes and support the 700 service representatives working across its sites.

The Administration selected the Avaya OneCloud Contact Center platform with support from communications systems integrator and leading Avaya partner, ITNAVPro, which led the implementation. The secure, cloud-based Avaya platform provides the Administration with new automated features, including self-service, routing, agent tools, as well as workforce engagement capabilities and analytics, all of which were seamlessly integrated into its contact centers.

Since deploying the platform and expanding its existing Avaya collaboration and communications infrastructure, ISSA agents are now able to handle hundreds of thousands of enquiries each month, with 30 percent of these opting for self-service options now possible with Avaya.

In addition to helping the Administration quickly and easily transition hundreds of agents to work from anywhere after mandatory lockdowns and closures of physical offices, they were able to extend operating hours. Agents are also taking advantage of Avaya’s advanced analytics algorithm which advises them on optimal call back hours, including outside typical busy periods.

Additional features that are driving efficiency gains across the Social Security Administration contact centers include: automatic voice response with independent services tailored around demand; a call-back function that performs 30,000 call-backs per day, helping reduce wait times; automated updates on place-in-queue to keep callers informed; integration with digital channels, including a service option via Facebook Messenger chat; call recording and more.

"The COVID-19 crisis created congestion in the Social Security Administration customer service centers, which people rely on to provide comprehensive responses to issues relevant to the crisis, such as unemployment benefits, grant payments and more,” said Yair Arieli, VP of Marketing, Sales and Business Development at ITNAVPro. "Avaya solutions have made it possible to effectively manage the volumes that come to service representatives and enable them to provide exceptional customer experience.”

“Israel's Social Security Administration is responsible for helping millions across the country access essential services and information, a need that has dramatically increased in the face of the pandemic,” said Rafi Shkolnik, Avaya Israel. “The addition of flexible and secure cloud-based contact center capabilities has introduced new capabilities enabling the Administration to respond rapidly, while modernizing its contact centers throughout Israel for the long term.”

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom