Portnox Aids Credit Unions in Meeting New NCUA ACET Compliance Standards for Cybersecurity

Portnox, a leading provider of network access control (NAC) and network security solutions, today announced that it has begun working with a number of U.S.-based credit unions to enhance their cybersecurity programs and meet stricter controls standards laid out within the National Credit Union Administration's (NCUA) new Automated Cybersecurity Examination Tool (ACET) framework.

According to the NCUA, the ACET mirrors the FFIEC’s Cybersecurity Assessment Tool developed for voluntary use by banks and credit unions. Just like the FFIEC’s Tool, the ACET consists of two parts: The Inherent Risk Profile and the Cybersecurity Maturity level. The Control Maturity portion measures a credit union’s level of cybersecurity controls. The levels range from “baseline” to “innovative,” with the 123 baseline statements representing the minimum regulatory expectations.

“In light of recent network hacks, and as the NCUA audits continue to expand, many credit unions struggle with finding an effective solution to meet Domain 3 controls within the ACET framework,” said Ofer Amitai, CEO at Portnox. “Fortunately, Portnox can provide the network access control, endpoint awareness, risk and real-time remediation capabilities that either directly meet or highly contribute to many of the most difficult ACET Domain 3 audit areas and requirements.”

Portnox CLEAR, the first and only cloud-delivered network access control solution on the market, is a natural fit for credit unions. With no on-site networking hardware required to operate, no patching or on-going maintenance, and low overall total cost of ownership, Portnox CLEAR caters to financial institutions with minimal in-house IT resources needing to meet regulatory and compliance standards.

“We spent years looking for a NAC solution for our clients that was affordable, and more importantly, something that wasn’t extremely difficult to install. We found that with Portnox CLEAR, and now our clients are benefiting from enhanced security and compliance by using CLEAR,” said Lee Bird, President at Btech, a managed security services provider and Portnox partner based in Pasadena, California that specializes in cybersecurity for credit unions.

About Portnox

Portnox provides simple-to-deploy, operate and maintain network access control, security and visibility solutions. Portnox software can be deployed on-premises, as a cloud-delivered service, or in hybrid mode. It is agentless and vendor-agnostic, allowing organizations to maximize their existing network and cybersecurity investments. Hundreds of enterprises around the world rely on Portnox for network visibility, cybersecurity policy enforcement and regulatory compliance. The company has been recognized for its innovations by Info Security Products Guide, Cyber Security Excellence Awards, IoT Innovator Awards, Computing Security Awards, Best of Interop ITX and Cyber Defense Magazine. Portnox has offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For information visit www.portnox.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Btech

Btech is the market leader in providing affordable managed IT security services for credit unions. For over 30 years, Btech has worked diligently and professionally to maintain strong client relationships by providing honest, intelligent, and cost-effective services and solutions. We know credit unions, and will tailor IT services to ensure that your IT environment is secure and compliant. Visit btechonline.com to learn more.