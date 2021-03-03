Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems Adds SAHARA Las Vegas as a New Client

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS), a leading North American payment solutions provider, today announced it has added SAHARA Las Vegas as a client. APPS will provide full servicing and support to meet the credit card processing needs across all areas of the resort casino.

“We are pleased to welcome SAHARA Las Vegas to the APPS family of merchants and look forward to improving the payments experience for their patrons,” said SVP of Strategic Accounts Leo Daboub. “APPS core values of marquee-level service, technology and pricing are precisely what businesses like SARAHA Las Vegas deserve in today’s environment,” added Daboub. “We are grateful to add SARAHA Las Vegas as a new customer and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

APPS is a full-service acquirer offering secure connectivity for card present transactions and online payment gateways for all e-commerce, mobile and virtual transactions. With more than 15 years in the payments business, APPS has organically grown into a premier leader in our trade through core solutions for service, savings, reporting, technology and security. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has offices in Fountain Valley, California, and Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit approcessing.com or email ldaboub@approcessing.com.

SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,615 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers – including the AAA Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines, 50 classic table games, Infinity – a premium gaming lounge, and The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings includes Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, named “Best Restaurant in Nevada” by Business Insider; CASBAR Lounge; Bella Bistro; Uno Más; Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen; Beers And Bets; Prendi; The Tangier; Club 101; and more. Additionally, SAHARA Las Vegas houses a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. For more information about SAHARA Las Vegas, please visit saharalasvegas.com and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.