Duck Creek Technologies and Capgemini Provide RSA with New Self-Serve Platform for Personal Lines Products

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) and Capgemini have worked with RSA Group to implement a transformation program in the UK, delivering self-service insurance channels to the insurer’s personal lines customers and partners, including some of the UK’s largest building societies. Powered by Duck Creek Technologies and designed and implemented by Capgemini, it has been rolled out to RSA’s MORE THAN Motor products as well as to Nationwide Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society.

At its heart, the Unity Program is a platform that empowers RSA Group to deliver flexible policies, where customers can tailor their level of coverage and pay for what they need. It is backed by simplicity to create an excellent experience throughout the customer journey, which begins at buying a policy right through to making a claim.

David Germain, Chief Information Officer at RSA Group, said, “The successful delivery of the Unity Program reaffirms RSA’s position as the preferred insurance partner of some of the best-known brands in the UK. Yorkshire Building Society’s decision to become the latest brand to deploy RSA’s self-service insurance functionality is further testament to this. We’re pleased to have been able to support partners with the functionality to design and offer innovative, relevant and competitive insurance products to their customer base, complemented by first class service.”

“This is a milestone moment for insurance affinity propositions in the UK, and evidence of the true collaborative team effort between Capgemini, RSA and Duck Creek Technologies,” said Bart Patrick, Managing Director of Duck Creek Technologies in Europe. “Teaming with Capgemini has been transformative in driving the successful delivery of the Unity Program at RSA, and proof of the power of successful enterprise-wide digital modernization programs made on Duck Creek. Now, issues like maintaining and upgrading this market-leading digital insurance channel are the responsibility of the technology providers, leaving RSA and its affinity brand partners empowered with the evergreen technology they need to get down to the business of selling relevant insurance products.”

“It is hugely satisfying to have successfully delivered self-service and launched Yorkshire Building Society on the Unity program’s platform,” said James Kruger, UK Head of Insurance for Capgemini’s Financial Services. “This success was made possible through the unique combination of RSA’s market-leading vision for its products and services, the core strength of the Duck Creek platform to deliver flexible, innovative products, and Capgemini’s digital, Duck Creek and integration expertise to implement that vision.”

Join RSA Group UKI CIO David Germain, Capgemini Delivery Partner Wendy Williamson, and Bart Patrick, MD of Duck Creek Technologies in Europe, LIVE on March 11, 2021 at 10 am ET/3 pm GMT to learn more about RSA’s ground-breaking ‘Unity’ self-service platform for personal lines products. Registration for the webinar is available through this link.

