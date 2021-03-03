ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR Gene Editing Technology to Otsuka Pharmaceutical

DUBLIN, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property today announced the signing of a license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Otsuka). The license grants Otsuka access to CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology for its internal research and development initiatives to address areas of unmet medical need.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from co-founder and recent Nobel prize winner Dr. Emmannuelle Charpentier to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for use as a research platform.

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to provide Otsuka with access to the CRISPR/Cas9 license. We hope this brings significant value to Otsuka as it applies the technology to its internal programs.”

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, serves as the exclusive agent for ERS Genomics in Japan.

