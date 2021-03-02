Darigold and Seven Girl Scout Councils Announce New Fundraising Partnership for 2021 Cookie Season

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Darigold and Girl Scout councils across Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington have announced a community-building fundraising partnership as part of this year’s Girl Scout Cookie™ season. The partnership expands the existing relationship between Darigold and Girl Scouts of Western Washington into four new states, earmarking funds specifically for financial assistance for Girl Scouts who otherwise wouldn't have the means to participate, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the partnering Girl Scout councils.

From February 22 to March 31, 2021, Darigold will donate a portion of sales from every carton or bottle of Darigold extended shelf-life milk sold at participating retailers to the partnering Girl Scout councils.

“Now more than ever, it is extremely important that we adequately fund leadership and development programs for young people, especially programs focused on diversity, equity and inclusion priorities that amplify our support for our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities,” says Megan Ferland, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Western Washington. “While each council has its own programming, we are all committed to being an instrument of change and are thrilled with our partnership with Darigold as we work together toward equitable outcomes for all.”

Over the past three years, Darigold and Girl Scouts of Western Washington have collaborated on a variety of campaigns, including Cookies and Milk, Glamping and supporting troop development in historically excluded communities—raising approximately $70,000 for Girl Scout programming and scholarships. This perfect pairing between milk and cookies is one that Darigold hopes to build upon over the coming years with these new regional partnerships.

“Darigold is proud to partner with the Girl Scouts on their important work inspiring the leaders of tomorrow,” says Duane Naluai, President of Consumer Products at Darigold. “We hope this strategic partnership helps to strengthen the existing positive impact of Girl Scout programs in our backyard and beyond.”

More information about the fundraiser and participating retailers can be found at www.darigold.com/milk-on-a-mission.

Participating Girl Scout councils:

More about the Girl Scout Cookie Program:

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.

Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased from a registered Girl Scout or a local Girl Scout troop via the Cookie Finder on each council’s website. Please visit your local council’s website to check their cookie program dates as they vary for each council. You can also purchase Girl Scout Cookies online and get them shipped directly to your door here!

About Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.

Girl Scout Mission

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

For inquiries related to individual Girl Scout councils, please reach out to the media contact or general email listed on their website.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by over 350 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold, Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families. For more information, see darigold.com.