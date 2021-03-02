Hyatt Launches New Offer Inviting Travelers to Lock in Savings Through September

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspiring travel from mountain getaways and seaside escapes to city excursions and everywhere in between, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced a global limited-time offer that invites guests to choose their own adventure at more than 900 Hyatt hotels worldwide, with participating hotels offering a free night with qualifying stays or 10 to 20% savings or more for reservations booked by April 2 for stays through September 12, 2021. World of Hyatt members can enjoy added savings on stays, plus member benefits and rewards.

“Many guests, members and customers are telling us they are eager to get away to relax and recharge,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “We’re leaning into our purpose of care to provide this new global offer with an extended stay period through the fall so that travelers can experience the joy of travel when they’re ready, and feel extra confident knowing their trips are backed with a flexible cancellation policy and Hyatt’s commitment to care and cleanliness.”

This spring through fall, travelers will be rewarded no matter what type of experience they choose with a variety of destinations to choose from to fulfill their wanderlust:

Mountain getaways:

Grand Hyatt Vail (Colorado) – Nested at the base of Vail Mountain in Colorado, Grand Hyatt Vail provides the ideal basecamp for exploring yearlong Rocky Mountain activities from fly fishing at Gore Creek’s Gold Medal waters and hiking through wildflower-filled meadows to shopping the high-end boutiques in Vail Village. Offer: 25% off stay, based on availability.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino (Nevada) – Experience North Lake Tahoe from this scenic waterfront resort in the Sierra Nevada mountains where you can spend the day hiking and biking through winding trails, exploring the lake on kayaks, jet skis and more, or relaxing in spacious rooms, upscale suites or private waterfront cottages. Offer: 15% off stay, based on availability.

Seaside escapes:

Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen (Mexico) – Get away to the Caribbean coast of Quintana Roo at this luxury beachfront resort in Playa del Carmen. Retreat to oceanfront rooms with balconies overlooking the turquoise Caribbean sea, take an oceanfront meditation class or embark on a cultural immersion with a day trip to nearby Tulum’s Mayan ruins. Offer: 25% off stay, based on availability.

Get away to the Caribbean coast of Quintana Roo at this luxury beachfront resort in Playa del Carmen. Retreat to oceanfront rooms with balconies overlooking the turquoise Caribbean sea, take an oceanfront meditation class or embark on a cultural immersion with a day trip to nearby Tulum’s Mayan ruins. Offer: 25% off stay, based on availability. Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas (California) – Expected to open March 17, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will embody the quintessential Southern California lifestyle in a world-class setting of barefoot luxury. Activities and relaxation await guests: Take in the breathtaking coastline view from the room, surrender your stresses at Spa Alila or enjoy fun in the sun at South Ponto State Beach, steps from the resort. Offer: 10% off stay, based on availability.

Expected to open March 17, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will embody the quintessential Southern California lifestyle in a world-class setting of barefoot luxury. Activities and relaxation await guests: Take in the breathtaking coastline view from the room, surrender your stresses at Spa Alila or enjoy fun in the sun at South Ponto State Beach, steps from the resort. Offer: 10% off stay, based on availability. Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico) – Enjoy a beachside getaway steps away from the water at this family friendly Puerto Rico beach resort. Take it easy by lounging at the resort’s sprawling lagoon-style pool or playing a round of golf. Get off property and discover the wonders of the Island of Enchantment, touring Old San Juan’s historic neighborhood or heading to the nearby El Yunque rainforest. Offer: Enjoy third night free, based on availability.

Enjoy a beachside getaway steps away from the water at this family friendly Puerto Rico beach resort. Take it easy by lounging at the resort’s sprawling lagoon-style pool or playing a round of golf. Get off property and discover the wonders of the Island of Enchantment, touring Old San Juan’s historic neighborhood or heading to the nearby El Yunque rainforest. Offer: Enjoy third night free, based on availability. Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo by Hyatt (Costa Rica) – Andaz Costa Rica offers the ideal mix of adventure and relaxation – all on a pristine private peninsula. Relax and reconnect at this luxury resort that offers three beaches, world-class golf and distinct dining experiences. After recharging, go on a daytime excursion to a volcano, take surf lessons or observe monkeys from the beach within Peninsula Papagayo’s 1,400-acre natural playground. Offer: Enjoy fifth night free, based on availability.

City excursions and urban staycations:

The Confidante, Miami Beach, in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Florida) – At this oceanfront oasis in the heart of Miami Beach, guests can lounge poolside under a colorful cabana, enjoy direct access to the famous beach or explore the hustle of nearby South Beach and the bustle of Miami ’ s hip art districts. Offer: 10% off stay, based on availability.

– At this oceanfront oasis in the heart of Miami Beach, guests can lounge poolside under a colorful cabana, enjoy direct access to the famous beach or explore the hustle of nearby South Beach and the bustle of Miami s hip art districts. Offer: 10% off stay, based on availability. Hotel 50 Bowery, a JdV by Hyatt hotel (New York City) – Overlooking Bowery, the oldest thoroughfare in New York, this boutique hotel in Lower Manhattan provides easy access to explore some of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods, including SoHo, Little Italy, Brooklyn and more – or celebrate the neighborhood’s diverse culture with an in-house art collection curated by Exhibition A and on-site gallery run by the Museum of Chinese in America. Offer: Enjoy fourth night free, based on availability.

More Ways to Save, Earn Points and Get Away

In the current travel landscape, Hyatt remains committed to rethinking the guest experience with creativity and care to provide enhanced convenience, flexibility and wellbeing through the following special offers:

World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys: To provide members with more rewarding reasons to break away, World of Hyatt’s Bonus Journeys global promotion has returned, which can be combined with the above limited time offers for even more value. Members can register for Bonus Journeys by May 15, 2021 to earn up to 2,000 Bonus Points every two qualifying nights, plus a Free Night award at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel after their first 10 qualifying nights, for stays from March 1 through June 15, 2021, across 1000+ locations and 19 brands worldwide. To learn more and register for the offer, visit here.

To provide members with more rewarding reasons to break away, World of Hyatt’s Bonus Journeys global promotion has returned, which can be combined with the above limited time offers for even more value. Members can register for Bonus Journeys by May 15, 2021 to earn up to 2,000 Bonus Points every two qualifying nights, plus a Free Night award at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel after their first 10 qualifying nights, for stays from March 1 through June 15, 2021, across 1000+ locations and 19 brands worldwide. To learn more and register for the offer, visit here. Hyatt Night In: Inspiring local stays in signature ways, guests can enjoy a break from their routines with the new Hyatt Night In package, which offers premium amenities, special savings on food and beverage offerings and parking, and signature experiences, such as whale watching in San Diego or a curated bar cart with charcuterie board and make-your-own cocktail kit in Boston. Perfect for a weekday escape or weekend staycation, Hyatt Night In is available at nearly 70 participating properties across the Americas for stays through September 12, 2021. To learn more about properties participating in Hyatt Night In, signature experience details, availability and pricing, visit hyatt.com/hyattnightin, call 1-800-524-9288 or a Global Contact Center or visit hyatt.com and use special offer code NIGHTIN.

Inspiring local stays in signature ways, guests can enjoy a break from their routines with the new Hyatt Night In package, which offers premium amenities, special savings on food and beverage offerings and parking, and signature experiences, such as whale watching in San Diego or a curated bar cart with charcuterie board and make-your-own cocktail kit in Boston. Perfect for a weekday escape or weekend staycation, Hyatt Night In is available at nearly 70 participating properties across the Americas for stays through September 12, 2021. To learn more about properties participating in Hyatt Night In, signature experience details, availability and pricing, visit hyatt.com/hyattnightin, call 1-800-524-9288 or a Global Contact Center or visit hyatt.com and use special offer code NIGHTIN. Work From Hyatt: Extended Stay: Due to strong interest, Hyatt has extended the Work From Hyatt extended-stay package to September 12, 2021, offering families, couples and individuals a change of scenery from their work-from-home routines. Travelers can book this package at 90 hotels across North America and the Caribbean to enjoy work- and school-life balance with the comforts of a premium resort experience. Packages start at $139 + tax per night for a minimum 5-night stay and include the essentials like workspace options, housekeeping, free high-speed Wi-Fi internet access, along with additional hotel-specific “perks” including private pool cabanas, complimentary rounds of golf and more. To learn more about participating properties, availability and pricing, visit hyatt.com/workfromhyatt or call a Hyatt Global Contact Center directly at 1-866-886-5053 and use Special Offer Code WFHYAT.

Due to strong interest, Hyatt has extended the Work From Hyatt extended-stay package to September 12, 2021, offering families, couples and individuals a change of scenery from their work-from-home routines. Travelers can book this package at 90 hotels across North America and the Caribbean to enjoy work- and school-life balance with the comforts of a premium resort experience. Packages start at $139 + tax per night for a minimum 5-night stay and include the essentials like workspace options, housekeeping, free high-speed Wi-Fi internet access, along with additional hotel-specific “perks” including private pool cabanas, complimentary rounds of golf and more. To learn more about participating properties, availability and pricing, visit hyatt.com/workfromhyatt or call a Hyatt Global Contact Center directly at 1-866-886-5053 and use Special Offer Code WFHYAT. Hyatt Together Special Offer: As travelers begin to consider intimate social and business events or book new gatherings to reconnect with friends, family or colleagues, Hyatt is helping them celebrate the joy of getting back together. Gatherings of 10 guests or more (where permitted) booked and held at participating Hyatt hotels by December 31, 2022 can enjoy several perks, booking flexibility, ability to earn World of Hyatt Bonus Points and the choice of up to 10% off the master bill or up to 10% in added-value upgrades such as complimentary guestrooms and enhanced food and beverage offerings. To learn more or book a gathering and for full offer terms, visit hyatt.com/together-offer or call a Hyatt Global Contact Center directly at 1-866-886-5053 and use Special Offer Code GATHR.

Book with Confidence, Stay with Peace of Mind

Hyatt hotels continue to prioritize welcoming guests with varied rates with flexible cancellation policies while keeping their safety and wellbeing in mind. Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety.

To learn more about and reserve Hyatt’s limited time offer, please visit hyatt.com/adventure. For more information on other Hyatt offers, visit hyatt.com/offers.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

Limited Time Offer Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for qualifying reservations made between March 2, 2021 and April 2, 2021 at participating hotels for stays with a check-in date between March 3, 2021 and September 12, 2021. Offer subject to availability. Offer must be booked on Hyatt.com, via a Hyatt Global Contact Center, or by contacting your personal travel professional and requesting the then-available offer (if any). Any limitations or restrictions included in the published offer shall apply. One night’s deposit may be required and bookings made under these offers may be cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours prior to your scheduled arrival date. Reservations must be made at least 1 day prior to your stay.

Percent Off Offering: If published offer includes discount off room rate, such discount is off the Standard Rate and applies to room rate only.

Free Night Offering: If published offer includes a free night, Guest must use free night during stay in which it is earned. Free night is only available for consecutive night stays that meet the minimum stay requirement. Consecutive nights at the same hotel are considered one stay even if guest checks out and back in. Guest will forfeit any unused portions of this offer. Free night will be forfeited if you depart early or otherwise do not meet the minimum stay requirements outlined in the published offer. Book the complete stay and the free night will be adjusted at time of booking; no further discounts will be made. The complimentary night is available with each eligible consecutive paid night stay for the requisite amount of time. World of Hyatt® points and night credits will not be awarded for the free night (if applicable).

General Terms Applicable to All Offers: Offer not valid at Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Miraval, MGM, UrCove and Small Luxury Hotels of the World locations. Rate is per room, per night, based on double occupancy unless otherwise noted and excludes, unless specifically noted, service charges, mandatory resort fees, applicable taxes and other incidental expenses. No credit or refund for unused portions. Discount may reflect Member Rate discount and such discount is available only for World of Hyatt members in good standing at time of booking and stay. Member Rate Discount percent applies to room rate only, and represents a discount off the Standard Rate.

Offer only available for a limited time, while shown as available on the applicable Hyatt website. Any limitations or restrictions included in the published offer shall apply. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Additional charges may apply for additional guests or room type upgrades. Offer not valid in conjunction with previously booked or held stays and may not be combined with other offers. Any unauthorized transfer, sale, distribution or reproduction constitutes fraud. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply (unless otherwise noted). These offers may be altered or withdrawn at any time without notice. Where required, an alternate offer of similar value will be offered. Void where prohibited by law. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt® and all related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 975 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 69 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.