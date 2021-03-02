World Hearing Day – Amplifon Confirms Commitment to Ongoing Prevention & Treatment of Hearing Loss

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplifon is proud to celebrate World Hearing Day, confirming its commitment to the treatment and prevention of hearing loss, a condition that impacts nearly 40 million Americans.

According to new research from the World Health Organization, by 2050, the number of individuals who will be living with some degree of hearing loss is set to reach 2.5 billion. As such, identification and treatment have never been more important, especially considering almost 60 percent of hearing loss in children is due to causes that can be mitigated through preventative measures.

For this reason, Amplifon is committed to promoting the importance of prevention and proper education on responsible listening and is incredibly proud of the work of our Miracle-Ear Foundation, which provides adults and children free hearing aids and a lifetime of qualifying services at no cost. Since its founding in 1990, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to more than 16,000 children and adults nationwide, who would otherwise not be able to afford them.

The difficulties for those suffering from hearing loss increased in 2020, with the start and ongoing spread of COVID-19. The pandemic brought increased attention to the importance of hearing in remaining connected with friends and families, with the necessary use of face masks making communication more challenging for those suffering from hearing loss.

To ensure our communities had ongoing access to essential hearing care services in our Miracle-Ear stores, Amplifon developed a new operative model in collaboration with internationally renowned experts from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons to implement rigorous protocols and safety standards in our stores.

“ Untreated hearing loss has been linked to many serious conditions, including depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s, but getting your hearing checked is a critical first step in the process,” says Carrie Meyer, Au.D., Director of Clinical Programs for Amplifon Americas. “ Effective and timely interventions can benefit those at risk of, or living with, hearing loss. Simply put, prevention and treatment are the keys to living a healthier, fuller life.”

Despite the ongoing and real challenges presented in this latest research, Amplifon is committed to continuing to make an impact in the lives of those with hearing loss and driving ongoing awareness about this issue. Click the links that follow for additional information about Amplifon or the World Health Organization.

About Amplifon Americas

Amplifon Americas, a division of Amplifon Group, is a leading provider of hearing health care solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amplifon Americas is a multi-year Top Workplace award winner, and its team of 850 people is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through four unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, Elite Hearing Network, Amplifon Hearing Health Care and Amplifon Canada.