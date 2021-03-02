Elsight Selects the JS Group to Lead North American Channel Development

OR-YEHUDA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elsight, the carrier agnostic, AI powered connectivity solutions company, has selected the JS Group as their exclusive channel development partner, responsible for Elsight's ground-breaking solution distribution in North America.

"After an extensive search for the right channel development partner, we believe that the unique skills of the JS Group will successfully establish and grow our North American business," said Yoav Amitai, CEO, Elsight. "With their in-depth knowledge and experience in the mobility space and extensive channel development experience, we feel there is no better partner for Elsight as we develop a robust channel ecosystem."

"As the Channel knows, the JS Group is extremely selective regarding our solution and company representation to the channel. As we evaluated Elsight, we grew progressively excited, and now honored, they have chosen the JS Group for this incredible opportunity," said Janet Schijns, CEO, JS Group.

"With the market's intensifying demand for agnostic wireless connectivity options, Elsight delivers multi-operator, optimized connection confidence through its proprietary 6th sense technology. Elsight is the first AI-powered connectivity solution," continued Schijns, "The company's solution provides reliable high-bandwidth communication - anytime and anywhere - whether your need is stationary, portable, or actively mobile. Distribution partners have an incredible opportunity with Elsight's strong product portfolio, comprehensive training and partner enablement, and attractive compensation opportunities."

From inception, Elsight's solution mission is singularly focused - delivering absolute connection confidence. Whether their technology is enabling critical data transmission for enterprises; the protection and saving of lives in military, emergency medical service (EMS), and first responders situations; or enabling uninterrupted, regulatory required, command and control for autonomous vehicles in motion, or drones in flight – Elsight's current and future customers need connectivity peace of mind.

Meredith Caram, Chief Revenue Officer, JS Group added, "We have been waiting as an industry for a solution like Halo from Elsight, that provides secure, highly scalable, data transmission. The level of reliability, low latency, and adaptive bonded bandwidth over multiple cellular networks, delivers on their promise of absolute connection confidence. Considering the value, the solution provides and the revenue stream opportunities, I am thrilled to take it to the North America channel partner market."

About JS Group:

JSG helps clients capitalize on market opportunities by delivering distinct channel evolution expertise and operationalizing channel frameworks. JSG enjoys an industry-wide reputation for our go-to-market thought leadership, channel expertise, sales, and marketing enablement that drives revenue and market-share growth. Our mission is to #savethechannel. For more information, visit www.jsgnow.com.

About Elsight:

Elsight delivers Absolute Connection Confidence. Our proprietary bonding technology incorporates both software and hardware elements to deliver extremely reliable, secure, high bandwidth, real-time connectivity - even in the most challenging areas for stationary, portable, or actively mobile situational requirements. For more information, visit www.elsight.com.