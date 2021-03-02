Air Liquide Increases Its Presence in Kazakhstan With a Significant Acquisition and Long-term Contract

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) increases its presence in Kazakhstan through its 75% owned joint venture Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases (ALMTG). The joint venture will invest up to 86 million euros to acquire hydrogen and nitrogen production units from Atyrau refinery owned by KazMunayGas and to modernize them.

In the framework of a new long-term agreement, ALMTG will operate these assets to supply industrial gases to the Atyrau refinery. Up to 200 million Nm3 of hydrogen and up to 50 million Nm3 of nitrogen will be produced annually on the site for different production processes, including desulfurization of fuels.

Air Liquide will bring its technical know-how, digital, and energy optimization expertise to modernize the assets at Atyrau and improve the overall CO 2 footprint of the site. These assets will be connected to Air Liquide’s Smart & Innovative Operations Center in order to optimize their energy consumption as well as their flexibility and reliability.

ALMTG is a respectively 75% and 25% owned joint venture between Air Liquide and KazMunayGaz (KMG), the Kazakhstan National Oil & Gas company. For more than 2 years now, ALMTG has been successfully operating hydrogen and nitrogen production units for KMG’s refinery of Pavlodar. In the context of a contract announced in October 2019, ALMTG is also building a nitrogen production unit for a new petrochemical complex in Karabatan, near Atyrau, north of the Caspian sea, to be started in 2021.

Francois Jackow, Executive Vice-President and a member of the Executive Committee supervising Europe Industries activities, said: ”We are pleased to reinforce the collaboration we have been building with the market leader KazMunayGas since our entry in Kazakhstan. This new agreement illustrates our continued commitment to providing long-term expertise and innovative environmentally responsible solutions to our customers. With this investment - the most important we have yet announced in the country - to increase energy efficiency and provide reliable supply, we will contribute to the modernization and development of the country’s industry.”

Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases LLP, Kazakhstan

Established in 2016, Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases LLP is a joint venture between Air Liquide and KazMunayGaz NC, the Kazakhstan National Oil and Gas company with respective 75% and 25% ownership. The headquarters of the company is located in Nur-Sultan (ex. Astana).

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes