MOBI Members Constellation Network, GM and Ford Develop DLT Data Sharing Standard for Autonomous Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Constellation Network, a decentralized network providing seamless communication between big data infrastructure and the blockchain world, has made significant progress in its work with industry leaders like Ford and GM in developing a common standard of communication for the autonomous cars of the near future, as part of the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI).

The working group has developed a comprehensive document listing the specifications of an upcoming communication standard for the Connected Mobility Data Marketplace. The standard will be instrumental in developing interconnected autonomous vehicles that share vehicle and environment data.

Mobility is set to change in the coming decades. The progressive development of vehicles with autonomous driving capabilities is set to finally make a science fiction dream a reality. But while the technology has made enormous strides in recent years, spearheaded in production by companies like Tesla, and studied in-depth by giants like Alphabet’s Waymo, General Motors, Ford, Daimler, BMW and many others, there are still significant hurdles in a full-scale rollout of advanced autonomous vehicles.

One of these is the issue of sharing data between vehicles, companies, and the users driving the cars. The vehicles need to safely and reliably communicate telemetric data that could save lives. At the same time, they may need to collect personal data of the drivers for development purposes — a potentially tough proposition in the modern world.

For a more in-depth look into mobility and how Constellation is providing solutions, watch this video: Constellation Network | MOBI

“Constellation fixes the mobility data problem at its root. Our network is designed to offer a neutral standard for hardware-to-hardware communication, while giving users control over their own data,” said Benjamin Diggles, CRO of Constellation Network. “In the context of self-driving cars, DLT that is infinitely scalable is simply the only answer to the delicate balance of guaranteeing user privacy while collecting potentially life-saving data.”

Developing an effective blockchain-based solution to the data needs of the cars of tomorrow is the goal of Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI) alliance and the Connected Mobility Data Marketplace (CMDM) working group co-chaired by DENSO and GM, with participation from Ford, Accenture, Continental, Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, and others.

Constellation Network has worked with automotive industry giants since 2018 to design a hardware-to-hardware communication standard that takes the needs of manufacturers and end users into account.

“Working alongside GM, Ford and other distinguished members of MOBI, we are already making a real contribution in shaping the future of autonomous vehicles,” continued Diggles.

Constellation Network provides a unique distributed ledger that aims to bridge the elusive gap between the decentralized ecosystem and the real-world needs of enterprises and governments. It uses the Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP), the first Layer-0 distributed ledger architecture based on a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG). It provides instant and fee-less transactions of any kind, supports efficient smart contracts based on state channels, while ensuring total security through its Proof of Reputable Observation consensus model.

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network Inc, is a decentralized network and ecosystem that enables seamless and secure communications between big data infrastructure and interoperability between blockchains. Using their distributed network, called Hypergraph, Constellation enables fast, zero trust, scalable solutions for enterprises and the US federal government, to improve data integrity and data assurance. The company utilizes a decentralized directed acyclic graph (DAG) network, and mathematical proofs to organize the network for speed, security.