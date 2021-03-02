Thirty-One Gifts and Girls on the Run Announce National Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thirty-One Gifts, the leading direct seller of handbags, accessories, and home organization products, today announced it is relaunching its partnership with Girls on the Run as part of its Thirty-One Gives program.

“Our partnership with Girls on the Run is born from our common goal of empowering girls,” said Cindy Monroe, founder of Thirty-One Gifts. “We believe that by working together, we can provide more access to programs that will inspire girls to activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams.”

From now through December 31, 2022, Thirty-One customers will have the opportunity to round up their orders to benefit Girls on the Run. And, in celebration of International Women’s Day, Thirty-One is inviting its consultants, customers, and community to show their support by participating in their virtual Girls on the Run 5k team, which kicks off March 8, 2021.

"Girls on the Run is honored to continue and grow our long-standing partnership with Thirty-One Gifts and is immensely grateful for the support from Thirty-One Gives,” said Liz Wian, vice president, partnership and development at Girls on the Run International. “The alignment between our two missions is undeniable. Girls on the Run lessons build resilience, confidence, empathy, and self-awareness in girls through physical activity, which are all skills and abilities that can be seen in action through Thirty-One Gives.”

To learn more about the partnership and how to get involved, visit ThirtyOneGives.com.

About Thirty-One Gifts

Thirty-One Gifts is a leading provider of handbags, accessories, and home organization products sold by its vast community of independent sales consultants across North America. The company was founded with one simple goal in mind—to help women by giving them the opportunity to run their own successful businesses. Thirty-One Gifts was acquired by Kanbrick in July 2020. For more information, visit MyThirtyOne.com.

About Thirty-One Gives

Thirty-One Gifts has a long-standing history of giving back to the communities it serves, having contributed more than $100 million in funds and products through its Thirty-One Gives program since 2012. Thirty-One Gives is committed to supporting organizations that share in its mission to empower girls, women, and families. For more information, visit ThirtyOneGives.com.

About Girls on the Run

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local Councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served more than 2 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.

Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University. The organization has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs and by Health.gov as a National Youth Sports Strategy champion. For more information, visit: GirlsontheRun.org.