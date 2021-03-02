Baker Tilly and IBM MarketScan Come Together to Help Healthcare Companies Unlock Their Growth Potential With Real-World Evidence Strategies

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) strengthens its capability to help healthcare and life sciences companies demonstrate the clinical and commercial value of their treatments, products, services and innovations, identify trends and see how they stack up against competitors – using Baker Tilly’s real-time real-world evidence library that now includes the data power of IBM.

Baker Tilly’s new licensing partnership provides clients with access to IBM MarketScan Research Databases, a suite of healthcare research data sets from one of the longest-running and largest collections of proprietary de-identified claims data for privately and publicly insured people in the U.S.

“We recognize the difficulty that life sciences companies have in gaining market entry/access for their newest innovations and then growing it into a standard of care. Adding the IBM MarketScan Research Databases to Baker Tilly’s current real-world evidence library including multi-year Medicare data and EMR systems mining enables us to provide our clients with a one-stop partnership for real-world evidence generation to facilitate successful market access initiatives,” said Darren Jones, Baker Tilly life sciences consulting principal.

The IBM MarketScan Research Databases includes diagnostic, procedural and economic data for more than 25 million patients covered by employer-sponsored private healthcare annually. Notably, the database can follow longitudinal multi-year patient journeys which can help pharmaceutical, medtech, health plan and healthcare provider organizations gain insight into episode-of-care and other value-based care market trends.

“These databases allows us to access real-time, real-world data for our clients to help them size markets, benchmark competitors and receive up-to-date information about other organizations’ profiles, market share, and performance metrics,” said David Gregory, MPA, FACHE, Baker Tilly healthcare consulting principal.

Research leveraging IBM MarketScan-based research has contributed to literature used to formulate policy decisions and help improve healthcare for Americans since 1990. An IBM Watson Health whitepaper notes that since then more than 2,400 articles have appeared in major peer-reviewed journals in the areas of:

Health economics and outcomes research

Economic burden of illness

Comparative effectiveness research

