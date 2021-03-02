KBRA Launches New Brand Identity With Redesigned Logo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), a global full-service rating agency, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity which features a redesigned logo and website. This rebrand coincides with the company’s 10-year anniversary, as KBRA continues to evolve its service offerings across new platforms and broaden its global footprint with five offices across three countries.

“Over the last 10 years, KBRA has established itself as a challenger brand driven by innovation, collaboration, and integrity,” Jim Nadler, KBRA’s President and CEO, said. “Our new logo is a nod to our market leadership and recognition as an integral part of the investment community, and our brand identity better reflects the innovation we have brought to the fixed income market.”

The vision for the redesigned logo inspires a feeling of strength and renews KBRA’s mission of setting a standard of excellence. While the company homepage redesign features easy navigation with improved search capabilities and a seamless user experience, KBRA.com also now highlights the full suite of products available within KBRA Analytics, the company’s product platform for high-quality data and advanced analytics. These products include:

KBRA Altman, the company’s in-depth analysis of the defaulted U.S. corporate bond and loan market via price indices and data that track current and historical defaults as well as recovery experiences

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a CMBS subscription-based surveillance service covering over 1,100 commercial real estate (CRE) securitizations with an aggregate balance of almost $720 billion

KBRA Financial Intelligence (KFI), a platform that provides coverage of the North American financials sector and U.S. banking data. Data selection is industry-driven and aligns with the needs of specialist investors, advisors, and industry participants

Ratings Feed, providing data feed delivery of KBRA ratings

KBRA’s new brand identity represents integrity, innovation and insight, all qualities that differentiate KBRA’s value proposition to market participants. While the company’s name remains the same, the new logo and website have been enhanced to better represent KBRA’s direction and sets the stage for future milestones.

Access www.kbra.com to view the company’s new look.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.