Bank of New Hampshire Becomes First in State to Partner with ZSuite Technologies

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of New Hampshire has selected ZSuite Technologies, a financial technology company offering digital tools that help businesses and individuals automate collection of recurring payments and manage security deposits, to expand its digital offerings. Through this partnership, Bank of New Hampshire is now the first financial institution in New Hampshire to offer ZDeposit and ZRent.

Searching for solutions that would drive efficiency for its customers and future customers, Bank of New Hampshire partnered with ZSuite Technologies to offer products that solve real problems for its account holders by replacing outdated processes with out-of-the-box technology. With ZSuite’s easy-to-use solutions, the community bank’s account holders can run their businesses more efficiently by streamlining their payment collection and management capabilities.

“ZSuite’s values align well with Bank of New Hampshire’s goal to continuously look for innovative offerings while allowing our customers to bank at a time and place that is convenient for them,” said James Hayes, Vice President - Corporate Cash Management Manager for Bank of New Hampshire. “To improve efficiency in today’s demanding world, it is important to provide services that are easy to use and deploy while saving our customers time and effort. Being compliant with state regulations that oversee security deposits for tenants and landlords ensures our customers and their customers can have the confidence that Bank of New Hampshire is protecting their assets.”

Built for property managers and landlords to make day-to-day property management faster, easier, more secure and more compliant, ZSuite provides tools that help users manage their properties while expanding their relationship with the financial institution. By automatically integrating state compliance laws into the platform, these products relieve the stress of managing complex regulations. Additionally, the ZSuite team can introduce new state compliance regulations in 30 to 60 days.

“We are excited to introduce ZRent and ZDeposit to the state of New Hampshire and Bank of New Hampshire through this partnership,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite. “At ZSuite Technologies, we provide financial institutions with digital products for specific commercial verticals, helping them to grow and compete in this ever-changing landscape. Together, ZSuite and Bank of New Hampshire will strengthen customer relationships and provide answers to long-standing issues.”

Advocating for the technological and financial growth of banks and credit unions, ZSuite champions financial institutions by offering SaaS solutions as a unique, value-add service. Serving the underserved and unknown niche markets within its already present customer base, these all-digital solutions are exclusively available to banks and credit unions with the capability of individualized customization.

About Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831, provides deposit, lending and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and southern Maine. With 21 banking offices and assets exceeding $2 billion, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks in the state. Bank of New Hampshire is a mutual organization, focused on the success of the bank’s customers, communities and employees, rather than stockholders. For more information, call 1.800.832.0912 or visit www.BankNH.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About ZSuite Technologies

ZSuite Technologies is a financial technology company that aims to power community financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that can be offered to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent, ZDeposit and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around multi-use escrow subaccounting processes.

To learn more about ZSuite Technologies and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.