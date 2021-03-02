HotelPlanner Partners With Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HotelPlanner, the leading online provider of group hotel bookings and a premier seller of individual hotel stays worldwide has announced a new partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), the parent company for the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia 76ers, and Prudential Center. The multi-year partnership between HBSE & HotelPlanner was brokered by Los Angeles-based Innovative Partnerships Group (IPG360).

“Travel bookings and accommodations are critical components of business and life on the road for our front office executives,” said Adam Cross, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at HBSE. “With a number of games on the road each NBA and NHL season, and corporate partners spanning the globe, it is imperative that when our executives and guests travel alongside our teams, we do so safely and efficiently via HotelPlanner’s best-in-class accommodations and customer service standards that match our own.”

HotelPlanner is the world’s largest online group travel provider, providing their group travel technology expertise to notable professional sports teams and millions of group event planners globally. The company’s robust technology and automated rate checkers provide their customers with the guaranteed lowest available rates from a network of more than 100,000 quality hotel partners worldwide. HotelPlanner expects 2021 to see a large resurgence in sports-related travel as teams allow fans back in the stands.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, one of the most forward-thinking & innovative sports organizations globally. By partnering with HBSE, HotelPlanner will be able to leverage its expertise in developing a bespoke travel solution for the organization which will not only create a quality lodging experience, but also alleviate the potential stresses and unknowns that one may face when traveling. We look forward to serving the organization as well as fans of the Devils & 76ers for many years to come,” said Bruce Rosenberg, President & Chief Operating Officer of the Americas at HotelPlanner.

Dan Etna, Manager of Consultative Business Development said of the partnership, “From our first conversation, it was evident that our organizations shared a mutual vision & philosophy towards creating a partnership. We see tremendous potential within the sports & entertainment sector and look forward to a successful partnership with HBSE as we continue to build the HotelPlanner brand nationally.”

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner.com is the leading provider of online services in the global group hotel marketplace, and an established resource for group event planners and hotel partners alike. Today, HotelPlanner.com provides its group travel technology expertise to millions of group event planners globally. The company’s robust technology and automated rate checkers provide customers with the guaranteed lowest available rates from a network of more than 100,000 quality hotel partners worldwide, making it easier and faster to book hotels for any corporate and leisure event.

Additional clients include Washington Football Team, USA Triathlon, United Soccer League, the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Perfect Game, Tough Mudder Europe, Immortals Gaming Club, Reigning Champs, Babe Ruth League, PONY Baseball, the Liberty Bowl, and Triple Crown Sports.

Founded in 2002 by CEO Tim Hentschel and CIO John Prince, the company provides 24/7 customer service and has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Amsterdam, Netherlands (European Headquarters), Singapore (Asian Headquarters), and West Palm Beach, FL (Global Headquarters).

About Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment’s mission is to become the most impactful sports and entertainment company in the world because we are comprised of the most talented, character driven, and innovative people in the world. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment is a leading sports and entertainment company, with a focus on delivering the ultimate fan experience and developing and enhancing the communities in which their teams live, work, play and win. HBSE’s portfolio includes premier franchises, brands, venues, and investment platforms, centered around three marquee assets, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. In addition to these marquee franchises, HBSE has added tremendous value through the development of the GRAMMY Museum Experience at the Prudential Center, the mixed-use 76ers Training Complex in Camden, NJ, an NBA 2K League Team (76ers Gaming Club) and New Meta Entertainment, a digital sports and entertainment company, which includes renowned esports organization, Dignitas. HBSE is also actively engaged in new ventures, including HBSE Ventures (HBSEV), a venture capital business focused on sports technology, entertainment, performance and analytics; Elevate Sports Ventures, a top-tier sports and entertainment consultancy; the Sixers Innovation Lab, which supports rapidly growing, early-stage companies in the consumer product space and provides industry-leading consulting and investment opportunities to startups with potential. With strong investment acumen and a deep bench of talent across a diverse spectrum of industries, HBSE positions itself as one of the most innovative and entrepreneurial sports and entertainment businesses today. The HBSE team, from its leadership through the entire organization, strives to positively impact the communities in which it operates through the powerful platform of sports.

About Innovative Partnerships Group (IPG360)

Innovative Partnerships Group (IPG360) is a globally recognized business development and data analytics company that consults with prestige sports and entertainment properties as well as global brands to help maximize their sponsorship/partnership investments. IPG360 also has deep expertise in naming rights and foundational partnerships with a focus on other verticals such as healthcare, universities, municipalities, and smart city real estate developments. IPG360 executes on these partnerships through its proprietary Partnership Intelligence software that provides quantitative results for media and programs/platforms as well as the direct/indirect revenue potential for both properties and brands. Additional information is available at www.ipg360.com.