Elastic Path and Myplanet Introduce Six New Composable Commerce Solutions for D2C Brands That Eliminate the Risk of Headless Commerce

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic Path, the leading provider of eCommerce software for brands driving digital differentiation with Composable Commerce, and Myplanet, a digital experience agency specializing in deploying true omnichannel commerce solutions, today launched six new digital commerce solutions empowering direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with full control to deliver unique, content-rich digital commerce experiences across web, mobile, marketplace, chat, social, and retail touchpoints with unparalleled simplicity and speed.

These Pre-composed Solutions seamlessly combine the flexibility of the headless, API, and microservices-powered commerce platform from Elastic Path; out-of-the-box integrations with Amplience (CMS), Algolia (Search), Dynamic Yield (Personalization), Segment (CDP), and Google Analytics (GA Enhanced eCommerce); and pre-built business capabilities into a unified, ready-to-deploy solution available in the Composable Commerce Hub.

The Composable Commerce Hub is an open exchange of business solutions powered by an ecosystem of leading digital commerce providers. This open exchange empowers brands to unlock the full benefits of the Composable Commerce movement by providing everything eCommerce teams need to quickly and easily compose, launch, and continuously optimize unique, revenue-driving digital commerce experiences.

In order to achieve growth in increasingly saturated consumer markets, D2C brands are under more pressure than ever to differentiate themselves against alternatives. The top eCommerce challenges that D2C brands face today include:

Brand Consistency: Ensuring the brand’s unique value proposition is experienced consistently across all touchpoints

Expanding into new global markets, while providing localized flexibility and centralized control

Supporting the individuality of sub-brands while ensuring centralized control

Launching new revenue-generating touchpoints (i.e. marketplace, mobile, social, etc.)

Creating engaging experience that promote brand loyalty and revisit rate

In an attempt to overcome these challenges and unlock new eCommerce revenue, many brands are drawn to headless, API, and microservices-based digital commerce technologies, and the ability to assemble solutions based on these modern technologies from multiple vendors to create a best-of-breed solution. But the risk and complexity associated with selecting, integrating, deploying, operating, and supporting solutions from multiple vendors is prohibitive for most organizations.

To eliminate this risk, many D2C businesses end up with cookie-cutter commerce solutions that lack modular architecture to easily design differentiated experiences. The end result is an inability to keep pace with the changing needs of the business, as customizations are complex and expensive. This dilemma is why Elastic Path spearheaded the Composable Commerce movement in 2020, a modern approach by which eCommerce teams are empowered to “compose” solutions from multiple vendors, according to the brand’s exact business requirements.

The six new Pre-Composed Solutions from Elastic Path and Myplanet can be used individually or together. They enable D2C branded manufacturers to overcome the top eCommerce challenges and focus on what matters– creating unique, content-rich experiences that drive revenue growth, rather than dealing with the complexity of stitching together solutions from multiple vendors. Benefits include:

Launch fast with out-of-the-box integrations for Elastic Path (digital commerce), Amplience (CMS), Algolia (Search), Dynamic Yield (Personalization), Segment (CDP), and Google Analytics (GA Enhanced eCommerce), so brands spend less time thinking about technical integrations and more time creating beautiful, brand-driven experiences.

with a user-friendly Design Studio that simplifies personalizing according to brand guidelines and creative needs.

across web, mobile, chat, marketplace, social, and retail.

"Due to the inherent complexity of stitching together headless, API, and microservices-based solutions into a business-ready application, these technologies have only been accessible to the most digitally mature organizations," said Tiffany Spizzo, Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances at Elastic Path. "Finally, any D2C brand can leverage the benefits of a modern tech stack without needing to take on any of the complexity previously associated with these modern technologies."

"We partnered with Elastic Path to build these Pre-Composed Solutions with the needs of content-driven D2C brands’ in mind,” said Everett Zufelt, Vice President, Product at Myplanet. “Now brands will be able to rapidly deliver unique, content-rich digital commerce experiences across any touchpoint with ease.”

About Elastic Path

Elastic Path is the company powering mission-critical digital commerce for the world's leading brands, such as Tesla, Intuit, Pella, Deckers Brands, T-Mobile, and over 250 other leading brands. As relentless innovators, Elastic Path pioneered the Headless Commerce space in 2011 and spearheaded Composable Commerce in 2020. Elastic Path provides industry-leading headless commerce solutions for digitally-driven brands to rapidly build, deploy, and continuously optimize highly differentiated commerce experiences. Elastic Path is a global company with offices in Boston, Newcastle, Reading, Toronto, and Vancouver. Learn more at http://www.elasticpath.com/.

About Myplanet

Myplanet is a software studio working with the world’s most influential organizations to catalyze change across business silos. Bringing together data, systems thinking, and curiosity to build next generation experiences, Myplanet tackles mission-critical digital challenges for Fortune 500 companies, surfacing key opportunities to engage and connect with consumers. Alongside deep capabilities in data-driven design, AI implementation, and personalization, Myplanet partners with best-of-breed technology solutions to reshape the way organizations use technology and deliver context-aware, multi-interface experiences that equip them to meet their business goals. Learn more about Composable by MyplanetTM at: www.composable.com