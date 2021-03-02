Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces $5 Million Private Placement with Existing Investor

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with the Company’s largest shareholder, John K. Scott, Jr., to purchase $5 million of newly-designated Series E Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock. Over the next 18 months, the Series E Preferred can be converted into approximately 2.17 million shares of Navidea’s common stock.

“We are pleased to receive continued support from our largest shareholder. Today’s financing provides additional strength to our balance sheet and will allow our company to accelerate potential value-accretive investments, including our therapeutics pipeline,” commented Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Navidea. “We look forward to providing additional updates on the progress of our ongoing studies across our portfolio on our earnings call later this month.”

John K. Scott, Jr. commented, “I am pleased to be given the opportunity to continue to support Navidea as it moves some of its key assets into the next phase of development. As a stockholder in Navidea since December 2003, I believe in the Company’s drug candidates and the positive contributions they can make to individuals and the scientific community.”

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

