Jetcraft Announces Partnership With Synerjet; Cementing South American Presence

Todd Spangler, Americas Sales Director at Jetcraft (left), and Fabio Rebello, Chief Commercial Officer at Synerjet (right), mark the start of their strategic relationship. Synerjet, a Latin American business aviation specialist, will operate as an official Jetcraft authorized representative in the South America Region. (Photo: Business Wire)

Todd Spangler, Americas Sales Director at Jetcraft (left), and Fabio Rebello, Chief Commercial Officer at Synerjet (right), mark the start of their strategic relationship. Synerjet, a Latin American business aviation specialist, will operate as an official Jetcraft authorized representative in the South America Region. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jetcraft, the world leader in business jet sales and acquisitions, is announcing a strategic relationship with Synerjet, a Latin American business aviation specialist, further strengthening the company’s footprint in the Americas.

The aircraft sales division of Synerjet will operate as an official Jetcraft authorized representative in the South America region, enabling Jetcraft to increase its offering to its clients looking to buy, sell or trade in, with local support from Synerjet’s experienced executives. Synerjet joins Jetcraft alongside its existing relationship with Aerolineas Ejecutivas, which has served as an authorised representative in Mexico and Central America for the last three years.

Todd Spangler, Americas Sales Director at Jetcraft says: “In South America, buyers need agile and customized solutions, tailored to their needs. By collaborating with Synerjet, our customers benefit from access to in-depth, regional expertise to help them with their aircraft sales and acquisitions. Together, our companies have over 80 years of collective experience, providing prospective buyers and sellers with the service and care they need.”

Fabio Rebello, Chief Commercial Officer at Synerjet adds: “For nearly 20 years, we have been selling and providing technical support for all business aviation segments for our clients in South America. Now, as a Jetcraft authorized representative, our clients will be able to take advantage of dealing with a local company and benefiting from one of the world’s largest portfolios of private jets, with access to worldwide connections across the industry.”

ENDS

About Jetcraft

Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The company’s unparalleled success over nearly 60 years in business aviation has earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the industry.

For more information, please visit www.jetcraft.com

About Synerjet

Synerjet Corp is a privately held aviation company, headquartered in Panama, with main offices in Brazil and Colombia, primarily selling and servicing business aircraft. Synerjet Corp is the exclusive distributor for Pilatus Aircraft in Latin America and Cirrus Aircraft in northern South America and Central America, besides being an avionics Premium Dealer for Honeywell. The company also owns service centres in Brazil and Colombia and appointed satellites centres in Chile and Guatemala. Synerjet was established in 2002 and has represented the most important airplane and helicopter OEM's in multiple countries since its foundation.

For more information, please visit www.synerjet.com