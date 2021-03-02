Sanborn Partners with U.S. Geological Survey on Arizona Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanborn, in partnership with VeriDaaS Corporation (VeriDaaS), the State of Arizona (Arizona), and the USGS, has developed a public-private partnership to accomplish an aerial lidar survey in Arizona, consisting of approximately 5,033 square miles, including the partial counties of Maricopa and Pinal. Sanborn has been awarded this Task Order (TO) through the Geospatial Product and Service Contracts (GPSC) v3 contract. This particular TO requires the planning, acquisition, processing, and product generation for Quality Level 1 lidar data.

The public-private partnership includes local, state, and federal government partners combined with private funding from VeriDaaS. This program marks one of the most recent USGS Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) awarded grants that successfully combines private and public dollars to support the USGS 3DEP mission.

This USGS BAA is a successful grant program that facilitates the collection of lidar and derived elevation data for the nation’s 3DEP. Recently, the program was opened to include commercial partners as well as government partners. This specific project will support other federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Risk Mapping Analysis and Planning (Risk MAP) program, and many other state and local geospatial analyses.

VeriDaaS, a private funding partner for this program, performed data acquisition using its high-density Geiger-Mode Lidar (GML) system. VeriDaaS has developed a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business model, called VeriMAP™, where they offer clients subscription-based lidar data, acquired at up to 30 ppsm, from this project and its existing repository.

