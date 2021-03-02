OpenLegacy Announces Partnership with Axway to Create Seamless Enterprise Integration Platform for Legacy Mainframe and Midrange Systems

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenLegacy, the pioneer in composable integration for legacy and core systems, announced today a partnership with Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading API management platform provider. Thanks to the partnership, organizations now can securely and easily access complex legacy mainframe and midrange systems.

Too often, legacy data sources—particularly on-premise SAP, mainframes and midrange systems—remain difficult to weave into an enterprise integration strategy. These complex assets frequently require specialized expertise to overcome back-end dependencies for effective integration. Developers, analytics professionals and business decision-makers often lack visibility into critical data housed in these systems, to the detriment of the entire business.

Automates Access to Data Sources Across Legacy Data Infrastructure

OpenLegacy complements Axway’s Amplify API management platform by automating the ability to access heritage infrastructure—making it quick and easy to connect, enrich, manage and share legacy data sources. OpenLegacy and Axway’s shared Java-based architecture enables the creation of a seamless application.

“The pace of technology innovation continues to accelerate dramatically, so organizations need to find more efficient ways to keep up with the business demand without introducing additional technical debt,” said Bo Luongo, global senior vice president of alliances and business development at OpenLegacy. “Our ability to quickly unpack legacy environments into composable services makes it easy for Axway and OpenLegacy customers to integrate all data and create experiences that delight.”

“By partnering with OpenLegacy, we can help our customers achieve optimal value from their hybrid and API-enabled systems by securely opening everything,” said Vince Padua, chief technology and innovation officer at Axway. “Providing easy access to legacy applications, that is typically out of reach, will increase the operational efficiency of API and multi-cloud applications, unlocking their use in both internal and customer-facing services.”

About OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy’s Composable Integration enables organizations with legacy systems to release new digital services faster and more efficiently than ever before. It connects directly to even the most complex legacy systems, bypassing the need for extra layers of technology. It then automatically generates APIs in minutes, rapidly integrating those assets into new and exciting innovations. Finally, it deploys them as standard microservices or serverless functions, giving organizations speed and flexibility while drastically cutting costs and resources. With OpenLegacy, industry-leading companies release new apps, features, and updates in days instead of months, enabling them to truly become digital to the core. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at openlegacy.com, and follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Axway

Axway gives heritage IT infrastructure new life, helping more than 11,000 customers worldwide build on what they already have to digitally transform, add new business capabilities, and drive growth. With our Amplify API management platform —­­ the only open, independent platform for managing and governing APIs across integration patterns, the hybrid cloud, and 3rd-party solutions — we help companies integrate faster, reach new markets, and create brilliant digital experiences. Our MFT and B2B integration solutions have been trusted for 20 years. Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) employs over 1,800 people in 18 countries. Learn more at axway.com.