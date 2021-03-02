ANALYGENCE Wins $20M DHS Science and Technology Financial Services Support Contract

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ANALYGENCE, a trusted partner for mission support, cyber solutions, and management services, today announced a $20M Department of Homeland Security (DHS) financial services contract in support of the agency's Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate.

This award further expands the relationship between DHS and ANALYGENCE after recently receiving the DHS Small Business Award, recognizing its support of the DHS mission.

The recent DHS contract signifies significant progress in its three-year growth strategy as a solutions provider for government agencies and business entities.

“We are excited to expand and diversify our service offerings within the Department of Homeland Security. This win demonstrates that ANALYGENCE continues to cement itself as a trusted advisor to DHS,” says Tom Peitler, the Chief Operating Officer at ANALYGENCE.

He adds, “This program was a key target of design for our organization, and we look forward to supporting S&T Finance and Budget Division (FBD) for the coming four years and beyond.”

Focused on flourishing in a post-pandemic year and putting more people to work, ANALYGENCE remains committed to prioritizing business outcomes alongside thriving teams. As a people-first company, ANALYGENCE is grounded in its Driving Principles and Core Values, believing that people are “EQWEL” and supporting that priority by rewarding team members and enhancing its growth trajectory.

This was especially critical as the company navigated the recent pandemic. According to Lonnie Parker, Founder and CEO of ANALYGENCE, “2020 was a tough year for everyone, our company included. We took the impact of 2020 in stride and decided to use the opportunity to reflect and refine the strategy that will launch ANALYGENCE into a premier mid-market organization. This contract award is one of many that are part of the vision that was established from our company’s beginning.”

To support these efforts, ANALYGENCE made strategic investments in key leadership positions to elevate its operational capacity and service offerings. As a result, ANALYGENCE was recently named to the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

About ANALYGENCE

ANALYGENCE is a trusted partner for mission support, cyber solutions, and management services. Offering full acquisition lifecycle support, engineer and IT services, cyber threat detection analysis, advanced cyber training, and intelligence analysis, ANALYGENCE provides solutions that empower mission success. Serving government agencies, military branches, and industry partners, ANALYGENCE leverages its diverse backgrounds and extensive management consulting expertise to craft customized client solutions. Visit www.analygence.com for more information and follow the company’s updates on LinkedIn.