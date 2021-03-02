NEC Canada Welcomes Combat Networks as an Official Reseller of UNIVERGE® BLUE CLOUD SERVICES

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Canada, Inc. (NEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation of America and leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications and networking solutions, today announced that Combat Networks has become a strategic reseller of the all-new UNIVERGE® BLUE CLOUD SERVICES.

Combat Networks is a national Canadian network solutions integrator focused on providing complete solutions and services for mission-critical networks.

NEC UNIVERGE BLUE offers one of the broadest cloud services platforms globally, with access to services ranging from integrated phone system, video conferencing, webinar, chat, file sharing, and contact center. These solutions include UNIVERGE BLUE® CONNECT, a fully integrated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, and UNIVERGE BLUE® ENGAGE, a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution for businesses of all sizes.

"NEC is committed to helping businesses meet the demands of today's digital workforce through our highly skilled partner channel. Combat Networks ability in enabling their customer’s migration to the cloud is a key factor in this strategic relationship between NEC and Combat,” said Don Stewart, Vice President, NEC Canada.

"It's an incredible honor to enter into this relationship with NEC, not only because they are such a trusted leader and well-respected brand in the global unified communications space, but, like Combat Networks, they also put customers first," said Greg Curry, CTO, Combat Networks. "Partners serve as the trusted IT advisors to the business community, and I'm proud that we've built Combat Networks into the leading, customer-first company that it is today. Our formula has been pretty simple – first, deliver highly reliable and secure, easy-to-use and manage, feature-rich cloud applications that allow users to communicate how they want, where they want, and when they want. And then, back those products with the sales, marketing, onboarding, billing, and technical support resources needed. With this focus, Combat Networks has built an active partner community that is strong and growing. By teaming with NEC, we look forward to working together to provide our UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to help drive better communications for a broader global audience."

About UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT & UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE

Businesses need tools that are easy to deploy, use, and provide users with an integrated experience. Built on innovative and proprietary technology, UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT and UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE are born-in-the-cloud solutions designed specifically for businesses of all sizes. The solutions are elegant, reliable and easy to deploy, while remaining highly scalable and extremely cost-effective.

NEC UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT is a cloud-based business unified communications platform that combines a full-featured cloud-based phone system, chat, video conferencing, and file sync and share, all available to users through desktop, web, and mobile applications. It is intuitive, reliable, and easy to deploy, while remaining highly scalable and extremely cost-effective.

NEC UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE is a cloud-based contact center designed to fit business needs from the small, single channel to the large and sophisticated omni-channel environment. A dynamic CCaaS solution, it combines robust functionality with carrier-grade reliability and world-class deployment and support services. NEC UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE helps businesses differentiate from the competition where it matters most - the customer experience.

About Combat Networks

Since July 2001, Combat Networks has assisted its customers by designing and architecting state of the art high-performance networks. We have been installing, and training supported vendor solutions as well as maintaining, monitoring (NOC), and troubleshooting as required. Headquartered in Ottawa and with offices across Canada, we serve many of the country’s largest Federal and Provincial Government Departments, Healthcare, Police Force, Municipalities and Fortune 1000 companies. Our corporate mission is to be recognized by our customers as the most knowledgeable, most responsive, and most valuable external resource for network infrastructures where security, performance, and reliability are vital requirements. Everyone at Combat is focused and dedicated to your success by providing a complete lifecycle solution from network planning and project management through to post-sales support and network transition services. Combat has the people, skills, and products to work for you at all stages of the network infrastructure lifecycle. Visit us at www.combatnetworks.com

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology, and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $25 billion in revenues.

