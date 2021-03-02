Sephora Collection Announces Exclusive Makeup Collaboration with Coach

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sephora Collection debuted a limited-edition collection of makeup in collaboration with the American fashion house Coach.

Each of these seven limited-edition Coach x Sephora Collection features exclusive design elements inspired by the legacy and free-spirited attitude of Coach and the beauty expertise of Sephora Collection. The pieces feature interpretations of Coach’s iconic motifs and mascots and bring to life the house’s playful approach to its American heritage.

Imagined in a warm color palette and with hardware inspired by the house’s heritage in leathercraft, the collection is complemented with glittery packaging featuring colorful and nostalgic illustrations. Coach motifs featured in the collection include the house’s Sculpted C—a nod to Signature, its most recognizable house code—and the Tea Rose, the house’s wildflower inspired by a spirit of adventure, along with the Coach mascots Rexy, Sharky and Uni.

“I wanted to create something playful but also very Coach—really rooted in a rich color palette that recalls our leather heritage,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “Like a beloved bag or favorite piece of outerwear, makeup is about creativity and style and with Sephora we were able to find another way to celebrate self-expression.”

“Sephora Collection’s goal is to not only create affordable and inclusive beauty products, but to inspire our clients to learn, explore and confidently play with beauty,” says Brooke Banwart, Vice President and General Manager of Sephora Collection North America. “When we thought about inspiring play, Coach felt like the perfect partner as their values of inclusivity, self-expression and authenticity align seamlessly with all Sephora stands for.”

The collection includes the following seven products ranging in price from $16 - $68:

This limited-edition collection is available at Sephora and select Coach stores, on Sephora.com and Coach.com and the Sephora app beginning March 2nd while supplies last.

ABOUT SEPHORA AMERICAS

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as over 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media.

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.