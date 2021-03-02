Northern Trust Enters Strategic Agreement with Two Sigma to Provide Leading Quantitative Analytics Capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its strategy to provide integrated products, services and technology across the whole office, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has entered into a strategic agreement with Two Sigma to offer Venn, a cloud-based investment analytics platform, to its clients. Venn by Two Sigma will help Northern Trust provide asset allocators with enhanced portfolio insights and analytics designed to help investment teams make more confident asset allocation, manager selection and quantitatively driven investment decisions.

Through this strategic relationship, Northern Trust clients can gain seamless access to Venn to take advantage of advanced portfolio analytics tools. Northern Trust has enabled certain data flows through to the Venn platform via APIs, allowing clients to benefit from the integration with both Northern Trust’s Front Office Solutions and Investment Risk and Analytical Services offerings.

The Two Sigma relationship already supports a number of mutual clients and is an extension of Northern Trust Whole Office, an approach that integrates Northern Trust’s architecture alongside innovative partners, facilitating client access to new technologies, services and solutions. As asset allocators and managers seek to drive performance and lower costs, the Whole Office ‘platform’ approach offers value to key areas of need – in particular, optimization of the front office investment process.

“Our Whole Office ecosystem delivers global asset allocators and asset managers scale, efficiency, flexibility and optionality, ultimately enabling more informed investment decision making,” said Pete Cherecwich, President of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust. “Northern Trust is committed to providing additive value to our asset allocator clients. Two Sigma’s Venn is highly regarded within the industry. We believe that the combined expertise and synergies across our two organizations will improve operational efficiency and analytical capabilities for our mutual clients.”

Two Sigma’s Venn helps investment teams better understand investment risks and opportunities across a diversified multi-asset portfolio, delivered through modern, cloud-based software.

"Venn is designed to help investors better understand and manage their risks in ways they could not before,” said Jake Dwyer, General Manager of Venn by Two Sigma. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Northern Trust, bringing Venn’s capabilities to a broader group of sophisticated asset allocator clients.”

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma is a financial sciences company, combining rigorous inquiry, data analysis, and invention to solve the toughest challenges in investment management, insurance, securities, private equity, and venture capital. Founded in 2001 by David Siegel and John Overdeck, Two Sigma employs over 1600 creative minds, and has offices in New York, Houston, Portland, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Two Sigma Investor Solutions, LP operates Venn – see here for important information. Venn is for institutional investors only. For more Information visit twosigma.com

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.