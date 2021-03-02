Crest Whitening Emulsions, the Brand’s Biggest Teeth Whitening Innovation in 20 Years, Now Available in Retailers Nationwide with New LED Accelerator Light Kit

Crest Whitening Emulsions with LED Accelerator Light Kit joins the existing “with Built-in Applicator” and “with Wand Applicator” varieties as the newest addition to the lineup of leave-on teeth whitening treatments, now available nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crest, a long-established leader in the at-home teeth whitening category, today announced that its first-ever leave-on teeth whitening treatment, Crest Whitening Emulsions, is now available in retailers nationwide. The product initially launched at select retailers last fall and has since transformed teeth whitening from an occasion-based event to a convenient part of your daily beauty and grooming routine. The newest addition to the lineup, Crest Whitening Emulsions with LED Accelerator Light Kit, joins the existing “with Built-in Applicator” and “with Wand Applicator” varieties and harnesses the same emulsion chemistry to start working instantly to remove stains and boost teeth whitening results in just three minutes.

The brand’s biggest innovation in teeth whitening since 3D Whitestrips, Crest Whitening Emulsions has earned accolades as a game-changing product, winning the 2020 GQ Grooming Awards, 2021 HelloGiggles Beauty Crush Awards and 2021 Product of the Year Awards after just a few months on shelves. The product’s success is attributed to an innovative formula that applies in seconds, delivers highly active hydrogen peroxide droplets and offers virtually no sensitivity. For noticeably whiter teeth, continue to apply for 14 treatments.

“In an at-home era where video calls are the norm and a bright smile is more noticeable than ever, Crest is meeting the need for a category-disrupting teeth whitening innovation that doesn’t disrupt your day,” said Carlos De Jesus, P&G Senior Vice President, North America Oral Care. “We’re excited to bring an added ‘boost’ to consumers with our new Crest Whitening Emulsions with LED Accelerator Light and reach more people nationwide to address the demand we’re seeing for convenient, effective, and sensitivity-free teeth whitening.”

Crest Whitening Emulsions’ micro-thin layer of active peroxide droplets stays on teeth and keeps working to remove and prevent stains for better, faster teeth whitening results – no rinsing or brushing needed. With a formula that is enamel-safe, the water-resistant hydrating base even protects teeth from whitening-related sensitivity.

“By allowing customers to control the speed and magnitude of their teeth whitening, we’re delivering an unprecedented level of convenience to consumers nationwide,” said Paul Sagel, P&G Research Fellow and Crest 3D Whitestrips inventor. “We’re transforming the way people think about teeth whitening with a product that fits into day-to-day life with infinite application opportunities.”

Crest Whitening Emulsions is now available in three varieties at CrestWhiteSmile.com and retailers nationwide online and in-store.

NEW With LED Accelerator Light Kit: Includes (1) 18g leave-on teeth whitening treatment tube filled with Crest Whitening Emulsions, (1) wand applicator for easy application, (1) stand for counter storage, and (1) Crest LED Accelerator Light to boost results, available for $70.00 MSRP.

Includes (1) 18g leave-on teeth whitening treatment tube filled with Crest Whitening Emulsions, (1) wand applicator for easy application, (1) stand for counter storage, and (1) Crest LED Accelerator Light to boost results, available for $70.00 MSRP. With Wand Applicator: Includes (1) 25g leave-on teeth whitening treatment tube filled with Crest Whitening Emulsions, (1) wand applicator for easy application and (1) stand for counter storage, available for $50.00 MSRP.

Includes (1) 25g leave-on teeth whitening treatment tube filled with Crest Whitening Emulsions, (1) wand applicator for easy application and (1) stand for counter storage, available for $50.00 MSRP. With Built-in Applicator: 1 minute apply & go variety that includes (1) 10g leave-on teeth whitening treatment tube filled with Crest Whitening Emulsions, available for $40.00 MSRP.

