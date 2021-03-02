Dayton Children’s Hospital Improves Lives with Qumulo

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid-cloud environments, today announced that Dayton’s Children Hospital (DCH) chose the Qumulo® File Data Platform to support multiple mission-critical applications for patient care, research, security, and communications.

A top-rated pediatric acute care and research hospital, DCH provides acute care with the only Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center in the region. Ground-breaking research and patient care deliver diagnoses and treatments across a broad range of pediatric orthopedics, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, and more.

Fast access to imaging data and healthcare information is critical to providing the highest quality care. To help manage its state-of-the-art medical imaging files and patient volume growth, DCH needed a high-performance, intelligent data management solution to support its mission-critical picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) and imaging application data.

“We are improving patient outcomes by using Qumulo to provide physicians with fast image retrieval, even in our most urgent and challenging cases,” said Mike Brady, Infrastructure Network Supervisor at Dayton Children's Hospital.

Medical devices generate massive digital files. DCH handles the large workflow spikes using the Qumulo platform to efficiently ramp up performance for different applications when needed, then redistributing performance for other users once the spikes even out.

“Qumulo nearly runs itself. It allows my team to do their jobs better and gives me the confidence that we'll be able to support many new projects and changes that are coming our way,” added Brady.

Accelerated Access to Mission-Critical Healthcare Data and Images

To keep all patient data secure and accessible, DCH chose the Qumulo platform to integrate with Change Healthcare PACS, which manages high-resolution medical images. Qumulo secures critical PACS data by replicating secondary copies to a secondary environment and moving aging images to cloud-based cold storage for archive and compliance.

The DCH IT team is responsible for the entire data lifecycle from creation and processing to retention. The Qumulo file data platform makes their jobs easier by consolidating dispersed file data from local, remote and cloud locations into a centralized data repository. IT can then easily carve the files into useful datasets for researchers and physicians.

DCH selected Qumulo with its future in mind. With artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) innovations accelerating imaging applications and supporting higher resolution imagery, DCH is well-positioned to grow its cloud presence considerably with Qumulo. The hospital also will use Qumulo for its planned vendor-neutral archive (VNA) file data platform solution when implemented in the future.

“Seeing Qumulo help one of the top-rated research hospitals make a difference in saving the lives of children is inspiring. Using Qumulo to manage and understand the impact of data couldn’t be more compelling,” said Bill Richter, President and CEO, Qumulo. “Enabling hospitals like Dayton Children’s to save more lives underscores the importance of radical simplicity and the ability to easily manage massive amounts of data. That is what healthcare is all about.”

