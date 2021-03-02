EIS Partners With esure Group to Expedite Its Digital Transformation

MANCHESTER, England & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, today announced its newest customer as esure Group (“esure”), a market-leading provider of motor and home insurance. esure recognised EIS could help with its ambition to become a world-class digital insurer by transforming its core IT infrastructure and applications. The new platform will enable digital-first experiences that provide real value to new and existing customers throughout their lifetime.

By going digital-first for customer acquisition, servicing and claims, esure seeks to stand out from the competition. EIS will help deliver a customer-centric platform, which will increase the number of customer interactions conducted through online channels and self-service functionality.

David McMillan, CEO at esure, said: “We’re on a mission to transform our business into a world-class digital insurer, and to disrupt the insurance industry. The flexible EIS platform will help us leapfrog the competition by providing a tech-enabled customer experience, tailored propositions and attractive pricing. Our strategic partnership with EIS is an exciting and significant milestone on our digital transformation journey.”

esure is embarking on a transformation programme that will result in a world-class digital ecosystem, leveraging cutting edge processes and technology. This programme includes the delivery of a new insurance technology platform which fits into its evolving architecture – cloud-enabled, open, and compatible with microservices and API stacks. Once implemented, the architecture will be the foundation of esure’s digitalisation process. To maintain agility and support policyholders’ evolving needs, EIS provides an intuitive, highly configurable, rules-based platform for underwriting and new product innovation, while managing cost efficiencies for ongoing maintenance and support.

EY, a global market leader in business and technology transformation, is supporting esure and EIS to deliver this large-scale digital transformation, which spans the entire business model as it moves to becoming digital-first.

To create a seamless customer experience, esure will be deploying the EIS platform’s fully integrated applications, PolicyCore®, BillingCore®, ClaimCore®, CustomerCore™, CustomerCore CEM™, and EIS DXP®, gaining end-to-end business capabilities that support digital enablement at every touchpoint.

“It’s fantastic to know we are helping esure lead the industry’s digital revolution through the reinvention of the buyer journey and full quote-to-claims process,” explained Alec Miloslavsky, EIS CEO. “Our Customer Compass survey told us the minority (43%) of UK policyholders consider their insurance providers are responsive to their needs. For insurers to thrive in this digital-first world, they’re accelerating their digital transformation projects to deliver a proactive, omnichannel experience that their customers are looking for.”

EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for P&C and Life insurance companies worldwide. For more information on how EIS helps insurers become unbeatably fast at everything they do, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Founded in 2000, esure Group is one of the UK’s leading personal lines insurers. The Group provides motor and home insurance products through the prominent esure and Sheilas’ Wheels brands, and currently has a total of more than 2.4 million policyholders. The Group is dedicated to building world-class insurance fundamentals across pricing and underwriting, claims and customer service, underpinned by data and analytics – the DNA of insurance. Looking forward, esure Group is progressing its digital transformation programme to become a world-class digital insurer, focused on the development of a new technology platform, its customer propositions and data assets.