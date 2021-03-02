CyrusOne Partners with Virtual-Q for Remote Desktop Cloud Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced a partnership with Virtual-Q to enhance remote desktop cloud capabilities for CyrusOne customers. Based in Houston, Texas, Virtual-Q specializes in IT as a Service through its hosted desktop solution, streamlining the costs associated with remote IT solutions. The partnership provides CyrusOne customers an enhanced remote work experience using the Virtual-Q remote desktop services.

Working together, CyrusOne will leverage its data centers and interconnection solutions to enable Virtual-Q’s low latency connectivity solutions. Virtual-Q will focus on enhancing the remote work experience by leveraging their platform to:

Incorporate Virtual-Q’s range of cost-effective IT services

Provide more hard drive availability and capability

Share access to cloud solutions seamlessly from device to device

“Working with Virtual-Q to extend and enhance remote work capabilities is beneficial as our customers across the world streamline their flexible work environments in offices and homes,” said Brent Behrman, Executive Vice President of Sales at CyrusOne. “We are excited to partner with Virtual-Q as we continue to focus on providing next-generation connectivity technology to our customers to help them stay at the forefront of this new digital era.”

Virtual-Q CEO Victor Quinones said, “Virtual-Q looks forward to partnering with CyrusOne in delivering an optimized remote work experience centered around our virtual desktop and IT services. Virtual-Q’s proven ability to deliver high-performing, secure, reliable solutions across hybrid cloud landscapes combined with CyrusOne’s scalable cloud offerings will provide enterprise class IT services to any business.”

For more information on CyrusOne’s partnership with Virtual-Q, visit here.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

About VIRTUAL-Q

Virtual-Q helps companies reduce their total cost of ownership, increase business continuity, improve security and compliance, and leverage their existing IT investments. The Q's proprietary technology defines a new industry platform for Computing-as-a-Service (CaaS) providing unparalleled performance improvement to any client computing platform and prolonging the life of existing desktop or laptop devices. Virtual-Q delivers desktop virtualization beyond VDI with improved end-user computing experience using the latest Microsoft Operating System and Office Suite technology. Virtual-Q partners with the leading technology vendors and is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner. For further inquiries, please contact Joni Stinger at (713) 587-2538, pr@virtual-q.com. www.virtual-q.com.

Virtual-Q and the Virtual-Q Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Virtual-Q, Inc., or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.