NationsHearing Contracts with Aetna to Provide Eligible Medicare Advantage Plan Members a Comprehensive Hearing Benefit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsHearing®, a provider of comprehensive and cost-effective hearing aid and services solutions, has announced it has contracted with Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS) and one of the leading health insurers in the United States. As of January 1, 2021, eligible Aetna Medicare Advantage plan members have access to a comprehensive hearing benefit. The benefit includes a hearing test at no additional cost and a benefit allowance that can be applied to the most advanced hearing aids available on the market today.

Hearing loss has been shown to negatively impact nearly every aspect of the human experience. This includes physical health, emotional and mental health, social skills, family relationships, and self-esteem. Over 5% of the world’s population—or 466 million people—are estimated to be living with hearing loss1. Increasing access and affordability to hearing assistive services and hearing aids enhance the functional capabilities of individuals with hearing loss.

NationsHearing and Aetna have a shared goal to remove the barriers of access and affordability with a robust and cost-effective hearing benefit. This benefit includes distinctive program features and warranties, as well as carefully planned member interactions and interventions that track and measure the positive long-term health outcomes of members. With thousands of participating providers in NationsHearing’s national network, Aetna’s eligible MA members have access to quality care that’s local in their communities.

“We’re privileged to work with Aetna to help Medicare Advantage plan members manage their hearing loss in ways that surpass the use of hearing aids alone,” says Michael Parker, Chief Operating Officer of NationsBenefits. “The opportunity to assist members with managing their hearing needs while working to improve health outcomes and reduce associated comorbidities linked to hearing loss, is a logical step in a value-based care model.”

Aetna has a vast 167-year history of providing individuals with innovative benefits, products and services. A pioneer in the Medicare industry, Aetna has served Medicare beneficiaries since 1966 when it paid the nation’s first Medicare claim. The two organizations working together have the power to positively impact the lives of over a million Aetna Medicare Advantage plan members, many of whom may suffer from undiagnosed hearing loss and need affordable care through a cost-effective hearing aid benefit.

About NationsHearing

NationsHearing® provides a comprehensive and cost-effective hearing aid and hearing services solution to managed care organizations. We focus on a technology-driven, outcomes-based approach that drives quality measure improvements for consumers, health plans, partners, and providers while delivering personalized service. For more information, visit NationsBenefits.com/NationsHearing.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

Aetna Medicare is a HMO, PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Our SNPs also have contracts with State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

1 Source: World Health Organization (March 2020) available at https://www.who.int/health-topics/hearing-loss#tab=tab_1