Small Business Revolution, Acclaimed TV Series by Deluxe, to Focus on Minneapolis/St. Paul Black-Owned Businesses in Season 6

SHOREVIEW, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, today announced Season 6 of its acclaimed television series, the Small Business Revolution, will focus on Black-owned businesses in the company’s hometown of Minneapolis/St. Paul. In this original series by Deluxe, each season they work to revitalize one community’s Main Street, through its small businesses.

“For the past five seasons, we have had the privilege to help small business owners in small towns across the country improve their businesses. Through the series, we share our expertise and highlight the critical role small businesses play in our country and in our communities,” said Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe Chief Brand and Content Officer, and the creator and co-host of the series. “In Season 6, we are pleased to bring the series and what we have learned to Minneapolis/St. Paul neighborhood business owners and entrepreneurs, with a focus on Black-owned businesses.”

Baron Davis, retired NBA superstar, TNT commentator and entrepreneur, will be the Season 6 co-host. “I’m looking forward to being part of this amazing project, using my skills to help businesses and the community thrive. I’m also pleased to bring attention to businesses and communities that don’t always get the spotlight,” said Davis.

As in years past, Deluxe business and marketing professionals will work with the selected businesses on revitalization efforts – from marketing makeovers to financial and operational advice. Plans for Season 6 have been grounded in community listening as Deluxe sought input from dozens of Twin Cities community leaders who have helped shape the new season. Businesses to be featured in Season 6 will be selected with the help of community leaders. Filming is expected to start in late April.

“Deluxe has been serving millions of businesses for 106 years. We understand what it takes for small businesses to succeed,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Deluxe, through the Small Business Revolution, has made a tangible difference not only for the businesses we have featured, but also for millions of business owners and entrepreneurs across the country who have seen the show and use our solutions. This is all part of the Deluxe commitment to help small businesses and communities thrive, whether in a small town or major city.”

To learn more about the new season and to watch previous seasons of the show, visit www.sbr.org, HULU or Prime Video.

