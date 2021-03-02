Stuller Chooses WellRight to Inspire and Engage Employees with a Holistic Approach to Wellness

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellRight, a leading provider in comprehensive wellness programs, announced today the signing of its newest client, Stuller. A wholesale fine jewelry distributor based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Stuller has a diverse workforce with more than 1,200 employees across the U.S.

“We were looking for a program to expand beyond the grassroots foundation we had already built and offer a fresh and exciting approach to wellness,” says Katie Gilbert, Benefits and Wellness Manager, Human Resources at Stuller. “With WellRight, we are able to implement a comprehensive, holistic approach–expanding beyond steps and weight loss challenges–to focus on additional essential pillars of well-being including financial and emotional health.”

Stuller has already seen a marked increase in engagement. A significant number of employees completed their health risk assessment within the first week and started customized personal challenges, a feature unique to WellRight. “We are encouraged by the number of registrations and activities that our employees have engaged in. With the ease and flexibility of WellRight, we hope that employees are finding what truly resonates with them within the wellness program, fueling them toward positive behavior change,” says Gilbert.

President and CEO of WellRight Tad Mitchell adds, “WellRight allows organizations to seamlessly integrate data and build a wellness program as unique as their employee population. Creating activities around core motivations is a fundamental way to build engagement over time, leading to healthier habits and, ultimately, a better bottom line.”

“WellRight’s holistic approach to well-being has allowed us to grow our program and engage our employees on an entirely new level,” Gilbert concludes.

About WellRight:

WellRight delivers complete wellness programs, addressing key dimensions of holistic health. Every aspect of the program has been designed to make well-being a lasting habit. The program includes variety and flexibility through customizable group and personal wellness challenges, a comprehensive Health Assessment, free coaching, clear progress bars to track results, and fun reward structures to build and maintain motivation and engagement. Learn more at https://www.wellright.com.

About Stuller:

In 1970, Matthew Stuller founded Stuller Inc. headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. For over 50 years, this prime manufacturer has provided a wide range of goods and services for jewelry professionals worldwide. Stuller’s core product categories include bridal jewelry, wedding bands, fine jewelry, mountings, diamonds, gemstones, findings, metals, tools, packaging, and digital solutions.