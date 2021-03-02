LLR Partners Completes Investment in Cloud-based Health IT Innovator Azalea Health

PHILADELPHIA & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LLR Partners today announced an investment in Azalea Health, a rapidly growing provider of cloud-based electronic health record and patient engagement solutions for inpatient and outpatient community health organizations. The capital will support CEO Baha Zeidan and the Azalea management team as they invest in further product innovation, pursue continued organic growth and explore acquisition opportunities.

“LLR brings 20 years of experience helping healthcare technology businesses grow,” said Baha Zeidan, Co-founder and CEO of Azalea Health. “The LLR team’s support through capital, industry expertise and value creation resources will help us continue to transform the continuum of care with a ‘one patient, one record’ approach that drives better outcomes for patients and providers alike.”

The Azalea platform provides electronic health records integrated with telehealth functionality, revenue cycle management and mobile health applications. As a modern, fully cloud-based SaaS solution, Azalea delivers tangible value to customers through lower total costs, shorter implementations, better configurability and interoperability, and an improved user experience over traditional on-premise solutions. Azalea serves a variety of ambulatory, inpatient and specialty care settings, with a strong history of innovation for rural, community and urban settings.

“Azalea offers one of the only pure cloud solutions for inpatient and outpatient healthcare providers,” said Sasank Aleti, Partner at LLR Partners. “Azalea’s strong organic growth and ability to displace the competition is a reflection of the company’s commitment to bringing innovation and market leading technology to its customers. We look forward to partnering with the Azalea team as they expand their platform and continue to focus on accelerating growth.”

Azalea joins LLR Partners’ extensive portfolio of high-growth healthcare technology companies. Sasank Aleti will join the Azalea board of directors along with Scott Perricelli, Partner at LLR.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health (Azalea) is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the care continuum. Offering a 100% cloud-based, interoperable solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and a fully integrated telehealth solution designed for rural, community and urban practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication, and the “one patient, one record” approach provides care teams the agility to achieve better outcomes. The Azalea platform also delivers tools and resources to help providers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, and informs their strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models.

About LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. We collaborate with our portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. Learn more at www.llrpartners.com.