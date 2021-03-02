Norwegian Emergency Health Services Gain Nationwide Collaboration Through Motorola Solutions’ Unified Control Room Solution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health services are a critical discipline, where every second counts and the control room is at the heart of their mission-critical operations. Teams require collaboration and flexibility to effectively manage emergency health situations as they arise. This has become especially apparent with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where pressures on health services including medical communication centres, continue to rise.

Motorola Solutions announced today it has been awarded a contract by Helsetjenestens Driftsorganisasjon for Nødnett HF (HDO HF) to provide the Norwegian Health Emergency Service with a new CommandCentral Control Room Solution (CRS).

“ The new control room solution allows for significant improvements to efficiency and scalability, providing the much-needed flexibility between mission-critical teams”, said Lars Erik Tandsæther, CEO of HDO HF. “ These needs have long been in critical demand for the healthcare system and this solution will greatly improve our ability to respond to emergency calls.”

“ Our CommandCentral control room solution unifies data, streamlines incident management workflows and will deliver greater flexibility to the teams at emergency medical communication centers in Norway”, said Michael Kaae, regional vice president Europe at Motorola Solutions. “ Every second counts when it comes to emergency management. That’s why we’re seeing a trend with organizations including HDO move their command centers onto a single platform to drive greater efficiency.”

The advanced control room solution will support the vital work of the Norwegian Health Emergency Services across all medical centres and external outpatient treatment centres. It will increase efficiency and collaboration for staff, regional health authorities and the emergency medical communication centres. HDO HF can host the solution within their private data centers, helping to simplify IT management, increase data capacity to meet rising demands and reduce costs by automating essential tasks such as reporting. The solution can also help to increase cooperation between emergency and broader healthcare organizations.

Motorola Solutions’ CommandCentral software suite is the public safety industry’s most integrated, end-to-end mission-critical software plattform. Emergency control rooms benefit from bringing all communications channels together into a unified, online interface, with no limitations on the physical location of resources and unmatched operational flexibility and resilience.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

