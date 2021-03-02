Elite Medical Experts and Cardno ChemRisk Partner to Bring Leading University Physicians to Complex Risk Assessment and Litigation

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elite Medical Experts is excited to announce their strategic alignment with Cardno ChemRisk, a global consulting firm specialized in exposure risk assessment. By combining resources and insight, Elite and Cardno ChemRisk bridge the risk continuum from general epidemiology to case-specific medical analysis. “Elite’s strength is its unrivaled ability to align Professors of Medicine and Surgery as experts for trial attorneys and corporate consulting,” said Dr. Burton Bentley II, Elite’s CEO. “By partnering, we’ll bring physicians from leading universities to engage in risk assessment and litigation across the United States. Cardno ChemRisk’s clients can now look beyond general causation to explore issues on a case-by-case basis.”

The partnership also brings Dr. Tom Fariss, recent Vice President of Global Health at Kimberly-Clark, to augment Cardno ChemRisk’s Occupational Health & Safety team. Dr. Fariss holds 16 state medical licenses and is double board certified in Internal Medicine and Occupational & Environmental Medicine. While at Kimberly-Clark, Dr. Fariss was responsible for occupational health and safety, and worked with teams responsible for pandemic planning, industrial hygiene, legal issues, and crisis management for nearly 53,000 employees worldwide. Tom’s integration with Cardno ChemRisk’s Occupational Health & Safety division brings a wealth of medical knowledge and resources to complex workplace safety issues.

“Our companies both strive to deliver health and medical evaluations of the highest scientific quality, so our collaboration is a natural fit,” said Dr. Kenneth Mundt, Senior Principal Health Scientist at Cardno ChemRisk. Dr. Mundt, a recent appointee to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Scientific Advisory Board, was instrumental in spearheading the collaborative partnership with Elite.

The ability to span general and specific causation is mission critical for attorneys handling complex environmental cases, occupational exposures, and other toxic torts. Clients may access Cardno ChemRisk’s expanded offerings beginning March 2021.

______________

About Elite Medical Experts: Elite is a frontline resource for legal teams, insurers, corporations, and governmental entities in need of strategic insight at the intersections of Medicine, Business, and Law. Elite also aligns nationally recognized Professors of Medicine and Surgery as subject matter consultants and expert witnesses. With over 8000 engagements totaling nearly $3 billion at risk, Elite solves challenges so that clients win.

About Cardno ChemRisk: Cardno ChemRisk is a global scientific consulting firm helping clients characterize the health and environmental risk associated with complex exposures involving chemicals, pharmaceuticals, or radionuclides in a variety of media and environments. From industrial hygiene and toxicology to epidemiology and statistical analysis, Cardno ChemRisk provides industry-leading resources to clients, markets, and industries around the globe.