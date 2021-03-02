CORRECTING and REPLACING Caveonix and Nereus Systems, LLC Announce Partnership

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

CAVEONIX AND NEREUS SYSTEMS, LLC ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

Partnership will offer risk and compliance solutions to customers in the federal government

Caveonix, the company behind the first continuous cloud governance platform that supports the hybrid cloud, announces its partnership with Nereus Systems, LLC, a cloud security consultancy specializing in navigating federal organizations though the cloud landscape.

As Federal agencies and enterprises embrace both the digital transformation journey to the cloud and the Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) approach to software development, their challenge is to deliver continuously-changing applications that also continuously comply with agency or enterprise security policies. They want both to establish baseline sets of controls that apply to all applications regardless of where they are deployed in a hybrid multicloud environment and to continuously monitor those applications for compliance drift. Combining these two capabilities enables Federal agencies to move from a static Authority To Operate process that is not congruent with CI/CD to an Ongoing Authorization posture that enables innovation. The Caveonix Cloud platform, the signature implementation of the NIST Risk Management Framework for the hybrid cloud, enables Ongoing Authorization for Federal agencies and Continuous Cloud Governance for enterprises while slashing the cost of compliance. Caveonix Cloud provides Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), a Cloud Workload Protection Program (CWPP) and Governance and Risk Compliance (GRC) through a single, integrated platform that operates across public clouds, private clouds, and enterprise datacenters.

“This partnership is bringing tremendous value to both our company and our customers in the federal government space,” said Brandon Stewart, CEO and Founder, Nereus. “The Caveonix platform is truly a full-scale solution that can tackle their unique cloud environments and risk and compliance needs. We’re very excited to be working with the Caveonix team and have the opportunity to offer their product to our customer base.”

Caveonix helps customers govern their cloud environments through its signature implementation of the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF), the governance gold standard. The NIST RMF sets forth processes for enterprise and government agencies to secure their information systems and is the foundation for Caveonix risk and compliance solutions.

“Partnering with Nereus gives both our companies a significant advantage,” said Tim Sullivan, co-founder and co-CEO, Caveonix. “It allows us to bring our unique offerings into an ever-changing market and adds another strong partnership to our network, and it strengthens the comprehensive list of services Nereus provides for federal agencies. We look forward to continued growth and collaboration among our teams.”

More information about Caveonix can be found at Caveonix.com, and Nereus at Nereustech.com.

About Caveonix

Caveonix developed the first continuous cloud governance platform for the hybrid cloud. Caveonix reduces costs, saves time and simplifies compliance and governance by combining Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), a Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) and automated Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) in a single dashboard for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com.

About Nereus

Nereus continually innovates with its vendor partner community to bring leading-edge security technology and compliance automation to its customers, navigating the ever-changing ecosystem with proven processes and technologies. Nereus provides a full range of sales and professional services to guide customers along a secure and cost-efficient cloud migration journey, all geared toward ensuring their success. For more information, visit: https://www.nereustech.com/.