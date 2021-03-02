Hunter Communications Awarded $19.2 Million in FCC Rural Digital Opportunity Funding to Boost Broadband Services in Oregon and California

MEDFORD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hunter Communications (Hunter), the premier fiber-optic communications services provider in southern Oregon and northern California, has been awarded $19.2 million through the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction. Hunter will deploy 100% fiber-optic broadband networks to offer up to 1 gigabit symmetrical internet services to 5,771 underserved homes and businesses in rural Oregon and northern California communities.

Hunter is a portfolio company of the bidding entity, Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

“One thing the pandemic has reinforced is that it is no longer a privilege for residents in rural areas to have fast, reliable internet — it is an essential requirement,” says Michael Wynschenk, Chief Executive Officer of Hunter Communications. “Hunter also believes it is not enough to promise stable pricing for internet services — ­ it is an essential requirement. As Hunter continues to expand our offerings to new communities, we’re committed to deliver the exceptional and reliable service that will help our new communities thrive.”

“Hunter was recently recognized by BroadbandNow, a nationwide broadband rating company, with four 2020 BroadbandNow Service Provider awards in both regional and nationwide mid-size categories,” says Sam Ackley, Chief Operating Officer of Hunter Communications. “Both Hunter and Grain are extremely excited about these upcoming projects and the opportunities they offer to continue to build out our award-winning fiber network.”

Hunter Communications will use the $19.2 million RDOF funding to bring Fiber to the Home (FTTH) delivered internet to the following areas:

Medford, OR

Ashland, OR

Eugene, OR

Jacksonville, OR

Shady Cove, OR

Klamath County, OR

Oakridge, OR

Springfield, OR

Chiloquin, OR

Veneta, OR

Gilchrist, OR / Chemult, OR

Sprague River OR / Beatty, OR

LaPine, OR

Eureka, CA

Hoopa, CA / Willow Creek, CA

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America and target areas lacking fixed broadband service that meets the Commission’s minimum standards with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps. More information on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction is available at https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904

About Hunter

Hunter Communications provides ultra-high-speed fiber optic broadband internet, data and voice services to business and residential customers in communities throughout southern Oregon and northern California. With Gig speeds, no data caps, and competitive pricing, Hunter’s 2,000+mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability. BroadbandNow recognized Hunter with four 2020 Internet Service Provider Awards, including for fastest business internet speeds in Oregon and among the top 10 nationwide.

Founded in 1992, Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon where the company established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. Hunter Communications was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management, LLC. Additional information is available at Hunterfiber.com.