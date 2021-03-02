Phononic Partners with Follett to Deliver Solid-State Refrigeration Solutions to Healthcare and Life Sciences Customers

DURHAM, N.C. & EASTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phononic, Inc., a global leader in solid-state cooling and heating technology, announced a partnership with Follett Products, LLC, a healthcare and life sciences market leader and a division of The Middleby Corporation, to provide innovative and sustainable solid-state refrigeration products to its customers in the United States and Canada, further strengthening both companies’ commitment to these critical markets and providing additional support to the COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

A market leader in high-performance pharmacy refrigeration and known for precise temperature control, Follett is increasing production of its refrigerators and freezers to support the COVID-19 vaccine effort. The Solid-State Undercounter Medical-Grade Refrigerator (5.5 cu ft capacity), powered by Phononic’s advanced solid-state technology, is the newest product in the company’s portfolio, empowering patient-centered care throughout a vaccine’s full cold chain of custody.

“At Follett, our entire company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that promote health, safety and well-being, and providing the most customer-oriented service in the industry. Right now, there is nothing more important than protecting the health and safety of all patients as the world undertakes this monumental task to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Cynthia Fitton, Director of Marketing at Follett. “We see this partnership with Phononic as a way to continue to provide the highest safeguard for vaccines, samples, and medications at a time when it’s needed most and to honor one of our core values: to continually improve our products for our customers.”

As the battle against COVID-19 continues, the safe storage of vaccines is a crucial component of protecting patients against the virus. Phononic’s compressor-free, solid-state cooling technology provides unique advantages for those within life sciences and healthcare, including: unparalleled temperature stability that protects high-value inventory, quiet operation for in-room use, cleanroom-compatible readiness, and sustainable ENERGY STAR® efficiency. The Solid-State Undercounter Medical-Grade Refrigerator (5.5 cu ft capacity) also uses environmentally-friendly CO 2 as its refrigerant, making it the most sustainable refrigerator on the market. Fundamentally more reliable, the system requires minimal maintenance and, without moving parts, provides unprecedented vaccine protection.

Said Keith Lewis, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Phononic, “Follett has a long-standing and well-known commitment industry-wide to customer service and unparalleled products, and we are proud to partner with them to deliver a sustainable, solid-state solution. There is no harder proving ground for a technology than laboratories, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies; and no more important inventory today than COVID-19 vaccines. With an established market foothold achieved through differentiated solid-state products, the time is now to empower patient-centered care throughout the entire chain of custody.”

About Phononic

Phononic, Inc. is an innovator of semiconductor cooling solutions that sustainably displace antiquated mechanical incumbents. The Company's thermoelectric chips and fully integrated products are used in micro cooling (5G/Optoelectronics/LiDAR applications); fulfillment (food storage, curbside pick-up and delivery); and licensed to leaders in the life sciences & healthcare, food & beverage and climate control sectors. Phononic’s innovations are revolutionizing the way people work and communicate, how grocers merchandize and deliver food, how life-saving vaccines and drugs are protected, and how houses and buildings are cooled – setting a new global standard of efficiency and sustainability.

For additional Company and product information, visit: www.phononic.com.

About Follett Products, LLC

Founded in 1948, Follett Products, LLC is a leading manufacturer of innovative equipment for the healthcare market, including medical-grade refrigerators and freezers, ice and water dispensing equipment, ice machines, and ice storage and transport equipment. Follett's commitment to superior design and construction as well as outstanding customer service has resulted in our unparalleled reputation for excellence with customers around the world.

About The Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.

More information on Follett can be found at www.follettice.com/healthcare.