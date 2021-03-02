Kymeta and Blue Edge Global Strategic Partnership Delivers Real World SATCOM Field Training with Military Trained Specialists

REDMOND, Wash. & COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, announced today a new premier training partnership with Blue Edge Global, a privately owned and operated, certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business. The partnership is designed to provide instructor-led responsive training solutions for land, air, sea, and space domains where uninterrupted communications are required to enable high risk missions, first responder arrive-ready solutions and where natural or other disasters require immediate logistical support. Together, Kymeta and Blue Edge Global will offer downrange training with a team of military SATCOM specialists to the Department of Defense (DoD), Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Emergency Services teams globally.

The collaboration with Blue Edge Global supports Kymeta’s goal to provide customers with the best training possible, regardless of location, or deployment status, while offering the best comms-on-the-move solutions for mission critical connectivity. Kymeta and Blue Edge Global provide training by their internal training specialists to ensure the smoothest transition for products and services implementation for Kymeta’s new customers and downrange teams. The partnership with Blue Edge Global enables on-location real-time training with Kymeta’s technology, while meeting any time constraints or security clearances needed.

“At Blue Edge, our focus is to deliver training solutions for disruptive technologies that challenge the traditional ways of satellite communication where heavy equipment is difficult, time consuming to operate, and takes precious time to set up,” said Michael D Phillips, Colonel, USAF (Ret.), CEO and President of Blue Edge Global. “Kymeta has solved that with the versatile, easy to use and operate, Kymeta u8 and Kymeta Connect which offers satellite-cellular connectivity on the move. Done right, reliable communications on the move simply keeps teams connected, saves lives and enables high-risk missions that benefit both commercial and defense strategies. We are proud to partner with Kymeta to deliver these services when and where needed, globally.”

"We’re excited to bring Blue Edge Global instructors with SATCOM and military operational expertise to the classroom and our field operations to serve the specialized needs of our military and first-responder customers,” said Isabel LeBoutillier, Vice President of Kymeta Connect and Government Programs. “Providing training to deployed teams in a limited window of time can be extremely difficult, especially since the expert instructor may need the appropriate security clearances. Blue Edge Global’s team of security-cleared SATCOM experts will be able to deliver that training when our customers need it.”

Blue Edge Global has specialized in advanced technical training concepts, applications, and techniques in complex operating environments and non-standard operating areas for over a decade around the world. Together, Blue Edge Global and Kymeta will provide instructor-led training using tailored instructional design, content, and delivery methodology to address customer demands in areas such as the military, government, emergency response management, crisis operations, law enforcement, and transportation.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company’s satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect™ services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.